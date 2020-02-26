MAN — Local businesswoman Diana Barnette provided the Man Town Council with an update on the Appalachian Outpost development at the old Rita Mall location on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Barnette first detailed the Appalachian Outpost to the Man Town Council in April 2019. At that meeting, she said she hopes the development will increase tourism in the area based on the popularity of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System.
Appalachian Outpost is proposed to eventually have 35 fully furnished cabins, a gas station, a live entertainment stage, restaurants, retail space, a taproom or something similar, a rental service for ATVs and kayaks and more.
During her Feb. 18 update to the council, Barnette said 25 cabins are now under roof, with the insides and outdoor siding being finished up. She also said all structures are in place and AEP is working on the underground utilities for the cabins.
Barnette will host a grand opening event for Appalachian Outpost on Saturday, July 25. The all-day event will feature a band, food trucks and more.
“We’re real excited to be here, and I’m real excited for the Town of Man,” Barnette said. “I think you guys are going to blow up, I mean, you’re going to be seeing people down here like crazy. In the beginning, we’re not going to have a lot of restaurants; we’re not going to have a lot to do. It’s going to gradually come on, and this is where I’ll be sending them. This is the closest place, so I think you should be prepared for a big, big boom.”
Barnette said one of the reasons she appeared before town council was due to rumors she heard that the Buffalo Creek Public Service District had diverted their sewer extension plans to the old Rita Mall location instead of Buffalo Creek. She said the rumors aren’t true.
“They’re so upset that the people at the Rita Mall are going to take their sewer extension,” Barnette said. “We have a sewer treatment plant, so I just, kind of, want to set that to rest.”
She said the 18,500 gallon-per-day treatment plant is sufficient for the location currently, but as the Appalachian Outpost grows, a second one may need to be added.
“I just wanted to let the people of Buffalo Creek know that we’re not taking anything,” Barnette said.
Barnette said she plans to approach the town again in the future for help with security and parking for the grand opening event.
Note: Diana Barnette is a Republican candidate running for Logan County Commission in 2020. She will face Democratic candidate Dr. Mason “Ed” White in the general election. Both are unopposed in their respective primary elections.