HAMLIN — Support for breast cancer survivors is crucial, but it starts with being your own strongest advocate.
That’s the philosophy of breast cancer survivor and Lincoln County resident Trina Barrett.
Barrett worked for Lincoln County Schools for 37 years and is in her second term as a town council member in Hamlin. She is also a breast cancer survivor who has advocated for herself and others in the community.
In her time on the council, Barrett has worked on seven street fairs, as well as a number of town beautification projects, like metal flower sculptures located at the “Welcome to Hamlin” signs and at other various points in town.
“I was just trying to improve the town of Hamlin. I’ve lived in Hamlin all my life. It’s tough sometimes, but I think we have a better community,” Barrett said.
Barrett worked at Branchland Elementary and at Hamlin Junior High before she began working in the payroll department at the central offices in 1986.
“I took a lot of pride in my job. I treated it like it was my business. I tried to take care of the people that had problems. I just always answered my phone, and I was always there to help with every situation,” Barrett said.
Sept. 30 will mark 12 years since Barrett was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“I was in Stage 3-C. The doctor removed 42 lymph nodes from my left arm, and 38 were positive. I was told by my doctor at Cabell Huntington that I was the longest-living Stage 3-C survivor with that many positive lymph nodes at that time,” Barrett said.
Barrett recalls receiving the news of her diagnosis and how it changed her life from that moment forward.
“It was just devastating. I was just devastated. I wasn’t a Christian before that. After I got that news, I did join a church and accept God into my life,” Barrett said.
Barrett also felt called to reach out to others in the same situation, to both give and receive support. It’s something she continues to do to this day, she said.
“I just wanted to make a difference to other women going through the same thing I was. I still reach out to people who have been diagnosed because you need to hear from someone who’s been through it,” Barrett said.
Barrett became involved with the American Cancer Society while she was still in treatment. From there, she began overseeing an annual Relay for Life event in Lincoln County that lasted for seven years.
It was a chance encounter during a health fair at the Lincoln County Primary Care Center that sparked the flame, Barrett said.
“I went by a table, and there was a lady from the American Cancer Society there. She asked if I would be interested in going to South Carolina to learn about the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life. I agreed, and I went to a three-day training session. I brought it back to Lincoln County, and we carried it on for seven years. That just helped me heal — helping others and raising money for other people fighting cancer,” Barrett said.
The flame grew into a wildfire that helped raise thousands of dollars for the American Cancer Society, Barrett said.
“Our community came together — all the schools and all the churches. It just kept growing and growing. At every meeting, we had to add more tables and chairs. It was just amazing how Lincoln County could come together with the American Cancer Society like that. A lot of people were touched by it,” Barrett said.
“It just felt like what I was supposed to be doing,” she added.
Having support and showing support for others can be a powerful healing tool, Barrett said.
“It’s great having other cancer survivors to talk with you about it. I still have people I talk with, just making sure they know somebody cares. And having someone who’s been through the same thing is important. There’s a lot of things people are just unaware of unless they’ve been through it,” Barrett said.
There are many ways to reach out for support, Barrett said. The American Cancer Society’s website is a good place to start, and there are many support groups on social media sites.
“You can call the American Cancer Society to get that support. A lot of hospitals have information on support groups. I just suggest that you reach out and talk to someone about it. It’s a lot to deal with mentally, not just physically, for someone going through that,” Barrett said.
In the end, though, every survivor should be their own strongest advocate, Barrett said. And that starts with getting annual mammograms.
“My suggestion is to have an annual checkup. My opinion is do not depend on your own OBGYN or primary care physician to do your annual exam. As soon as you can, get your mammogram, especially if there is a history of breast cancer in your family,” Barrett said.
“They say to get a yearly exam but, in nine months, I went from nothing to Stage 3-C. Believe in yourself. Trust your body. Don’t put it off. That’s your life. I think you really need to keep a check on yourself through self-examinations and be your own advocate,” Barrett said.