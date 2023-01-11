Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The Better Business Bureau Charitable and Educational Fund, Inc. has announced the scholarship BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest for area high school seniors is now open to receive submissions.

The BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest is a theme-based essay contest that challenges students to reflect on living a life of integrity and ethics. The essays are submitted online and reviewed by a panel of judges. The top six essays will be awarded scholarships ranging from $500-$2,500.

Recommended for you