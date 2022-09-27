Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20220928-log-festival.jpg
Buy Now

Chapmanville Beautification Committee member Kayla Adams-Dingess stands next to a large apple jar she painted welcoming people to the town’s annual Apple Butter Festival, which returns this week.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — When Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival returns this week, both residents and out-of-staters alike will be welcomed with some artistic decorations throughout town.

The decorations are thanks to the efforts of the Chapmanville Beautification Committee, a volunteer group started about five years ago and headed by town councilwoman Robin Mutters. One of those decorations is a large apple jar designed by committee member Kayla Adams-Dingess.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you