CHAPMANVILLE — When Chapmanville’s annual Apple Butter Festival returns this week, both residents and out-of-staters alike will be welcomed with some artistic decorations throughout town.
The decorations are thanks to the efforts of the Chapmanville Beautification Committee, a volunteer group started about five years ago and headed by town councilwoman Robin Mutters. One of those decorations is a large apple jar designed by committee member Kayla Adams-Dingess.
The jar, which is painted on a large pallet board, includes the dates of the festival along with a welcome message. The jar is located at the Speedway convenience store in the middle of town, making it a prime spot for motorists taking the southbound exit to Chapmanville off U.S. 119.
“I basically designed an apple jar for the Apple Festival Festival to show off and get our Apple Butter Festival out there so if we have tourists and stuff come in, they see it and say, ‘Ah, I want to go to it!’ ” Adams-Dingess said. “I just want to, kind of, like spread the spirit in Chapmanville and get the Apple Butter Festival out there for everybody to know about and come.”
Adams-Dingess also painted several signs directing to the location of the festival, and other members of the community painted apples that have been placed throughout town.
The effort is just one of several the beautification committee has done over the past several years. Other efforts include town cleanups and the placement of large painted Christmas cards during that season last year.
“Honestly, the beautification, I see is just bringing the whole community of Chapmanville together as one and just making our town feel homey to anybody that comes to it, just making it look beautiful,” Adams-Dingess said. “We just want to make our town look good.”
Looking to the future, committee chair Mutters said the committee has discussed a five-year plan that includes hanging baskets throughout town, erecting a bricked welcome sign and painting the pillars of the U.S. 119 bridge. Mutters said the group is still awaiting permission to perform the latter project.
“In the next five years, we hope to grow and, you know, it takes work, and we’ve started out small with the cleanups,” Mutters said. “Big-ticket items, we’re on to making things and we’re going to move on up to bigger, beautiful things for our town. So far, it’s been very good, and everybody seems to like it, and they’ve bragged on it, and they want to know what we’re doing next and how they can get involved, and that’s what we want.”
The Chapmanville Beautification Committee meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Tiger’s Ice Cream & Grill. Anyone interested in getting involved with the committee may attend a meeting, the next of which is Thursday, Oct. 6.
The 2022 Chapmanville Apple Butter Festival will be Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 29-Oct. 1. It will be held in the area of the Tracy Vickers Center/Town Hall and fire department, which is the same location the festival has been held since 2017.
The festival will be held from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. Carnival rides, provided by Myers Amusement, will return this year, and the Tracy Vickers Community Center will be home to a town history display just like the one that was held over the summer for the town’s 75th anniversary celebration.
A complete schedule of the festival has not yet been provided. For more information, visit the Town of Chapmanville’s Facebook page, the Apple Butter Festival event page on Facebook or contact coordinator Sally Stollings at 304-855-4582 or 304-688-3483.