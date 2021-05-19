CHAPMANVILLE — Volunteers spent a good portion of their Saturday morning and afternoon on May 15 cleaning up the American Legion Post 103 Tracy Vickers Memorial Park in Chapmanville.
According to Chapmanville councilwoman Robin Adams Mutters, the project is part of the town beautification committee, which she oversees. Located beside the American Legion Post 103 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) building in the heart of town, the park includes several displays such as a cannon, torpedo and a fountain that Mutters hopes to get back up and running.
“We are cleaning up for the veterans,” Mutters said. “The fountain has not been in use for many, many years. They don’t have a lot of funding, so we, as the Chapmanville beautification committee, have stepped in and offered our assistance, and they have accepted it.”
On Saturday, several volunteers spent part of the day pressure washing, cleaning up weeds and other tasks to pave the way for even more work this coming Saturday, May 22. Once completed, Mutters said the park will have flagpoles representing each branch of the military, a repainted and functioning fountain and refurbished fencing and garbage cans.
The makeover of the fencing and garbage cans, which will be reinstalled this Saturday, is being completed by Scott Meeks and Chuck Perkins with Heritage Painting from Nitro. Jerry Scarbro with International Union Painters and Allied Trades District Council 53, who volunteered some of his time this past Saturday, will also be back this Saturday to finish work on the fountain.
The park, along with some of the sidewalks in town, will also include bricks from an upcoming campaign Mutters calls a “walk of honor,” which will consist of bricks residents may purchase. Each brick, which will cost $100, will include three lines — one with a name, one with the branch of military served and one with years served.
The walk of honor campaign will run through September, and order forms will be available soon, Mutters said. All leftover proceeds will be donated to the American Legion and VFW for work to be done to their building in town.
Mutters said one reason the park was chosen as one of the first few areas of the recentl -formed beautification committee was because of its center of town status.
“It’s actually the center of town, and it is actually the Tracy Vickers veterans park, so that goes back many, many years,” Mutters said. “As a child, and even as a teenager, I remember the fountain up and working. I remember the water spewing and the lights on and how pretty it was, and I’m thinking, you know, these kids today, there’s not a lot to see, and we just want town to be beautiful and the veterans, they just deserve it, and it’s the center of town, center of attention, and I think it’s just a good starting point for where we’re going for town beautification.”
Volunteers will be back out bright and early again this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Mutters urges more local residents to show up and help.
“If anybody wants to come out, they’re more than welcome,” Mutters said. “We’ll take all the help we can get with it and show the veterans how much we appreciate them and their service for us.”
Mutters said the veterans are planning to hold a service at the park on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend on May 29. The time has yet to be announced.
Volunteers this past Saturday included Mutters, Kent Scarbro, Regina Scarbro, Jerry Scarbro, Cathy DesRocher, Chapmanville Mayor Joel McNeely, Austin Workman, Carl Bledsoe and several local veterans.
Anyone interested in the Chapmanville Beautification Committee can attend the next meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Tracy Vickers Community Center.