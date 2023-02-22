Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett discusses the idea for a new inspection process for residential electric hookups during the city council’s regular monthly meeting on Feb. 16.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — City of Logan Fire Chief Scott Beckett, who also acts as the city’s code enforcement official, said the city is seeking to implement a new inspection process for all new residential electric hookups within city limits.

During the Logan City Council’s most recent regular monthly meeting on Feb. 16, Beckett said he has had discussions with AEP customer services engineer Jerry Peyton about implementing the process. Beckett said it would require any new residential electric hookups within city limits to be inspected by a certified electrician from the city.

