WHITMAN — Beth Haven Christian School conducted its 2020 commencement ceremony Friday, June 5, becoming the first high school in Logan County to celebrate commencement since the novel coronavirus pandemic postponed all such events. The ceremony was held in the Cornerstone Family Fellowship church at the mouth of Whitman Creek.
The Rev. Bob Morris, pastor of West Logan Missionary Baptist Church, was the commencement speaker. Morris spoke about how the graduates can recognize the path that God is calling them to pursue in their lives.
Besides being a pastor, Morris is a veteran educator, having taught at Whitman Grade School, Logan Middle School and Beth Haven.
Musco Adams sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” as the featured music. Musco, a former Logan High football athlete, is the older brother of 2020 BHCS graduate Dontae Adams.
Beth Haven graduated six seniors, including valedictorian Hunter Viars, salutatorian Abbye Lowe, honorarian Hunter Goldie, Mackenzie Hall, Dontae Adams and Tyler Hobbs. Altogether, the six seniors earned nine scholarships.
Besides being valedictorian, Hunter Viars was recognized by faculty member Rev. Bill McDonald for his induction into the American Association of Christian Schools’ Honor Society and was also included in WSAZ television’s “Best of the Class.”
Dontae Adams, a standout basketball player for the Beth Haven Hornets, signed with Alice Lloyd College on an athletic scholarship in a June 4 ceremony.
Beth Haven 2020 Class President Mackenzie Hall recognized Alley Smith, who has been elected class president for the BHCS Class of 2021. Hall plans to attend West Virginia State University.
Among the several awards presented was the Deana Morgan Star Award, in memory of Deana Morgan, a former Beth Haven math instructor.
Beth Haven Christian School, located at Chauncey on W.Va. 44 near Omar, is celebrating their 41st year as a Christian school.
