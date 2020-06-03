CHAUNCEY – Beth Haven Christian School will host senior Graduation ceremony in June, and leading the class will be the following top honor students.
Hunter Viars
Hunter Viars will lead the 2020 class as BHCS Valedictorian with a GPA of 4.00. He is the son of Willie and Cathi Viars and resides at Whitman with his parents and sister, Baylee Viars. He is the grandson of Larry and Linda Norman of Verdunville and Willie and the late Patsy Viars of Whitman.
Viars has been enrolled at BHCS since the fifth grade. He has been active in archery and baseball. He has been a member of the BHCS Junior Honor Society for three years and the American Association of Christian Schools National Honor Society for three years, where he serves as Chaplain.
Viars has also been selected for membership by the National Society of High School Scholars. He has served the BHCS Student Government for three years, currently serving as Chaplain. He has attended the AACS National Leadership Academy and has consistently medaled first place in BHCS Spelling Bee, Science Bowl, History Bowl, Sword Drill, and Bible Jump Quiz. Viars volunteers as usher in his home church, West Logan Church.
Viars has achieved the PROMISE Scholarship awarded by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, the SWVCTC Southern Scholarship and has been accepted into the nursing program at SWVCTC, where he will attend in the fall. He has completed 15 college hours at SWVCTC with a 4.00 GPA. After completing his nursing degree, he plans to further his education to become a nurse anesthetist.
Abbye Lowe
Abbye Lowe will lead as class Salutatorian with a GPA of 3.67. Lowe is the daughter of Brian and Tiffany Lowe of Switzer and the granddaughter of Kenny and Tammy Johnson of Mud Fork, Sammy and Anita Gore of Chapmanville and Bill and Dianna Lowe of Martinsburg. She has one sister, Ashleigh (Caleb) Bridges.
Lowe has attended BHCS since pre-K. She was a member of the BHCS Jr. Honor Society for three years and a member of the AACS National Honor Society for three years, where she served as treasurer. She has attended the AACS National Leadership Academy. She has been active in archery, cheerleading and basketball. She has played volleyball for six years and led her team as captain this year and was awarded WV Christian Education Athletic Association All State Recognition.
Lowe was nominated and selected to participate in the National Academy of Future Medical Leaders in Boston, Massachusetts, and will attend virtually in June. Outside of school, she has been active in the Gideons International Camp for nine years and volunteering in her church food pantry, Hillcrest FreeWill Baptist. She will be attending SWVCTC this fall to pursue a degree in radiology, and she has already accumulated 12 college credits at SWVCTC with a 4.00 GPA.
Hunter Goldie
Hunter Goldie will be BHCS Honorian this year with a GPA of 3.61. He is the son of Leslie and Amy Goldie of Logan and the grandson of David and Bernadine Howerton of McConnell, Judy Vance of Chapmanville and Les Goldie Sr. of Dingess.
Goldie has attended BHCS since pre-K. He has been a member of the BHCS Junior Society for three years and a member of the AACS National Honor Society for three years. He has participated in baseball and archery. He volunteers at his home church, West Logan Baptist, as technical director.
Goldie has been awarded the CEDAR scholarship from SWVCTC, where he will attend in the fall to begin pursuing an education degree. Hunter has a college GPA of 3.72 with 33 completed credits.