WHITMAN — Eleven seniors from the Beth Haven Christian School Class of 2021 walked across the stage Friday evening to receive their diplomas.
Like last year, the local Christian school held its graduation at the Cornerstone Family Fellowship church at the mouth of Whitman. Unlike last year, however, there were 11 graduates — nearly double from last year’s number of six — which principal Regina Vance said was the first class to have that number since 1998.
The graduation began with a welcome message from Vance, followed by an invocation from class chaplain Gabriel Smith. Brief speeches were given by the two valedictorians from the Class of 2021, Timi Marcum and Allison Smith.
Later in the ceremony, Smith sang a song titled “There You’ll Be” for the audience.
Following the valedictorian speeches, class salutatorian Kynlee Evans reflected on her achievements since coming to Beth Haven. She was followed by honorarian Mason Henry.
The guest speaker for this year’s graduation ceremony was the Rev. Donald Lafferty from the Man Church of God.
After a senior slideshow presentation, which was put together by the families of the seniors, numerous awards and scholarships were presented. For the first time, the school was also recognized for registering 100% of the senior class to vote. The school was awarded the recognition by Logan County Clerk John Turner and David Alan Gilpin from the office of West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Class President Allison Smith, symbolically passed on her position to Madison Hall in the Class of 2022. Hall gave a brief benediction before the 2021 graduates tossed their caps into the air to end the ceremony.
Graduates from the Beth Haven Class of 2021:
- Kynlee Nasha Evans
- Jason Ray Frye
- Mason Alexander Henry
- Timi Nachelle Marcum
- Caleb Russell Maynard
- Isaac Hayes Moore
- Jordan McKenna Preece
- Allison Kay Smith
- Gabriel Shane Smith
- Andrew Marion Spaulding
- Matthew Anthony Spaulding