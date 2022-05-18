LOGAN — Dozens of people came out to Chief Logan State Park Thursday morning to participate in a color run fundraiser held by Beth Haven Christian School.
2022 marked the second year the school has held the color run as one of its spring fundraising events. Participants in the event have the option of either completing a one-mile walk, which suits smaller children and older individuals, or a 5K run.
While the options are along somewhat different paths, both loosely follow the park’s Fitness Trail from the bridge across the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater parking lot to the museum area. Along the way, participants are doused with a powder that covers their clothing (typically white shirts) in an array of colors — hence the name “color run.”
Once participants cross the finish line, they are sprayed with an even bigger dose of the powder.
Participants are typically invited through students sending out letters to friends and family to sponsor them in the run. It is also open to anyone who wants to participate.
Beth Haven Principal Regina Vance estimates that about 300 to 400 people showed up at Chief Logan Thursday morning.
“It’s a great day to kind of wrap up the year,” Vance said. “Everybody’s had a blast out here. It’s fun. Parents, teachers, grandparents even — we had someone in a wheelchair participating — so it’s just absolutely been a great day.
“The Lord blessed us with a beautiful day, beautiful turnout, and it just looks like everybody had a blast, plus it was successful, it benefitted the school, and I’m just really thrilled with the event this year,” Vance added.
Vance said the proceeds from the event will be used toward constructing a paved parking lot for the school.
“We need a paved parking lot desperately,” Vance said. “We have a little bit of funding to get started. We’re still looking for more funding. This won’t do it completely, but this is a great head start on it.”
In other news from Beth Haven Christian School, Kindergarten graduation will be held at Verdunville Church of God at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19. High school graduation will be held at Cornerstone Family Fellowship at the mouth of Whitman at 6 p.m. Friday, May 20.