From the relentless series of powerful storms that have battered our area to the dozens of tornadoes that swept across six states, including Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky, 2023 is off to a devastating start.

Whether you are getting back on your feet or looking for ways to help people in hard-hit areas, learn how scammers operate — and how to avoid them.

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Visit BBB.org/canton or call 330-454-9401.

