Logan Banner
CHAUNCEY - Beth Haven Christian School will host its senior graduation ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, in the school gymnasium at Chauncey. Leading the class will be co-valedictorians Erin MaKalee Garretson and Elisha Brook Maynard.
Erin McKalee Garretson is the daughter of Ashley and PJ Conn and Brian Garretson of Switzer. She is the granddaughter of Keith and Kathy Garretson, June Garretson, James and Donetta Diamond and the stepgranddaughter of Dewy and Mildred Conn. She has one brother, Alec Garretson.
Erin services as vice president of the BHCS student body and has been a member of the BHCS Junior Honor Society for three years and a member of the American Association of Christian Schools for three years, where she currently serves as vice president. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her academic journey and has attended the AACS Leadership Camp.
In extracurricular activities, Erin participated in volleyball for three years and led her team as captain this year. She was elected to the West Virginia Christian Athletic Association 2018 All-State Volleyball Team. She also played basketball for the past three years and was awarded the 2018 MVP Offensive Award.
Erin plans a career in radiology specializing in sonography and will begin classes in the fall at BridgeValley Community and Technical College in Charleston. She has been awarded the PROMISE Scholarship by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.
Elisha Brook Maynard is the daughter of Dr. Sandra and Rusty Maynard of Cow Creek and is the granddaughter of Bill and Ann Lucas and Willard and Evelyn Kelly. She has one brother, Caleb Maynard, and two sisters, Kristin and Cierra Maynard. Elisha is president of the BHCS student body. She has been a member of the BHCS Junior Honor Society for three years and the American Association of Christian School Honor Society for three years, where she leads as president and maintains a 4.0 GPA. She has attended the AACS leadership camp for three consecutive years.
In extracurricular activities, she has been active in archery, volleyball, cheerleading and the praise and worship team. This year, she received the Team Leadership Award for cheer.
Elisha plans to become a doctor of osteopathic medicine and specialize in cardiology. She will begin classes this fall at Alice Lloyd College in Pippa Passes, Ky., where she has been accepted into the pre-med program.