BIG CREEK – A man from Big Creek is dead after he was struck by a train.
According to a press release, Deputy Johnny Morrison with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received was dispatched to a 911 call at approximately 5:37 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. The call involved a train striking a pedestrian between Stone Branch and the Big Creek Railroad Crossing area, which is located near Chapmanville.
When Morrison arrived, he found that a person had been struck by a CSX train and was killed as a result. The person identified as Nicky Allen Wakefield, 45, of Big Creek.
A review of video footage from the CSX train showed that Wakefield could hear the train horn sounding constantly until he was hit. According to the press release, the footage shows that Wakefield was pushing a bicycle in the middle of the train tracks, but he never turned and acknowledged the train.
Medical Examiner Mike Casey was called to the scene to assist with the investigation and Wakefield’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing.