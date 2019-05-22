BIG CREEK — A Big Creek man faces a list of charges after he allegedly kicked two West Virginia State Troopers while trying to flee.
On May 13, Trooper T.D. Adkins was conducting routine road patrol along W.Va. Route 10 in the Big Creek area when he observed a Ford F-350 with Kentucky plates traveling with no tail lights. When the registration was run, it came back belonging to a Chevrolet.
Adkins pulled the vehicle over, and James Donald Vickers, 51, of Big Creek, was found to have his license actively revoked for DUI with effective dates of Aug. 2, 2008, and Jan. 3, 2009, along with unpaid citations.
Vickers fled on foot through neighboring yards. According to a criminal complaint, he turned around and screamed, "I will (expletive) kill you" to Adkins.
Vickers reportedly picked up an object in the weeds and attempted to hit Adkins. He broke through a wooden fence and dove underneath a neighboring house. Adkins grabbed Vickers' leg, and two unidentified men approached from behind.
Vickers screamed, "Boys, smash that trooper's head and kill him" to the men. Adkins let go of Vickers and turned around to defend himself, but the other men fled and were not identified.
First Class J.R. Powers, Senior Trooper M.J. Miller and Trooper E.M. Shaffer arrived on scene. Miller and Adkins crawled under the house to attempt to put Vickers into custody. Vickers reportedly kicked them multiple times in the chest and legs while screaming threats to both.
Adkins was finally able to apprehend Vickers and place him under arrest. After investigating, the vehicle Vickers was driving was found to have been improperly registered with no insurance and had an expired MVI sticker.
Vickers is charged with two counts of battery on an officer, two counts of assault on an officer, four counts of obstructing an officer, third offense driving revoked for DUI, driving suspended, fleeing on foot, improper registration, expired MVI, no insurance and defective equipment.
Vickers was arraigned on an $80,000 bond and is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.