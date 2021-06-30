LOGAN — Over the past two months or so, Joshua Jeffery has been busy renovating the former Long John Silver’s building near West Logan for his upcoming restaurant, Big Guy’s BBQ.
In the meantime, Jeffery is taking his business on the road for what he calls a soft opening.
This past weekend, Jeffery, along with the full culinary staff of Big Guy’s BBQ, were set up at the Logan County Airport offering a taste of what the restaurant will offer once it’s fully open. The setup was part of a series of events in which Mike Holbrook of Marpat Aviation offered helicopter rides on his Vietnam era UH-1B Huey Helicopter.
Jeffery said he got the idea to go in business after receiving a lot of compliments from family, neighbors and friends about his smoked meats.
“I have a big family, my neighbor has a big family, and we always had cookouts on Sundays,” Jeffery said. “I got bored at work one day and built me a smoker, a little small one, 100 gallon, and you know, I started smoking meats. Next thing you know, all my friends are like, ‘Man, this is awesome,’ complimenting everything, and I was like, ‘Well, I want to start a business.’ ”
After he was laid off from his job, Jeffery said he discussed the idea of opening a food truck with Scott Adkins and Roger Ramey one day at B&B Loans in Logan. Jeffery says Ramey instead suggested opening a full-fledged eatery in the old Long John Silver’s location just outside the West Logan town limits.
About two months ago, Jeffery got the all-clear to lease the building, and the remodel process began. So far, the inside has new tables, booths and countertops. At some point, Jeffery plans to paint the outside of the building.
The building is also equipped with a drive-through, which Jeffery plans to use for call-in pickups.
For now, he says Big Guy’s BBQ will serve food at outside events like the ones this past weekend. The Big Guy’s menu features pulled pork, brisket, ribs, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, french fries, baked beans, potato salad and more.
“If you can think about it, I’ll have it,” Jeffery said, “and I’m also going to have a variety, because a lot of people don’t like barbecue, so I’m also going to have, you know, the hamburgers, the chicken tenders, chicken wings, french fries, nachos, you know. I’ll have a variety of stuff, so if you’re tired of barbecue, you can get a cheeseburger or something.”
The restaurant will also feature some of Jeffery’s homemade sauces and rubs and some foods as well, such as a Carolina-style red slaw that has some kick to it.
Jeffery hopes the restaurant will be fully open by August.
“I hope that everybody has a nice place to eat,” Jeffery said. “Eventually, we’ll maybe have a deck out by the river so they can eat by the river. Also, I’m supporting all small businesses. I’m going to be advertising for, like, S&G Outdoors, B&B Loans and all them. I just want the community to have a place to come together and just sit down like they’re at home.”
Jeffery owns and operates Big Guy’s BBQ with his wife, Amelia.
“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here today,” Jeffery said. “She is the rock, the heart of this restaurant.”