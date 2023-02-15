Legislation that would require the state to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects is one step away from the governor’s desk.
The West Virginia House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 188 to the full House of Delegates, eight days after the bill passed the Senate in a 28-3 vote.
SB 188 would direct the Department of Economic Development secretary to identify and designate sites considered appropriate for natural gas electric generation projects. The bill’s proponents have lamented a shortage of such projects in West Virginia compared to surrounding states.
The legislation also would require the state Air Quality Board to hear all appeals of permits issued or denied for construction and operation of a natural gas electric generation facility within 60 days. Committee counsel indicated the provision would guard against multiple hearing continuances.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest producer of marketed natural gas, but natural gas fueled just 4% of the state’s net electricity generation in 2021 — far below the national clip of 38%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
SB 188 asserts that production of electricity using natural gas is “highly underdeveloped” compared to nearby states competing for economic development projects. The bill holds that advancement of technology and drilling practices have opened up “opportunity for efficient development of natural gas” in West Virginia.
West Virginia Manufacturers Association president Rebecca McPhail lobbied for legislation sharing SB 188’s purpose at a December Public Energy Authority meeting.
McPhail criticized West Virginia’s disparity between gas production and electricity generation in her presentation before the Public Energy Authority, and argued that increasing natural gas power generation would lower greenhouse gas emissions and provide greater reliability than intermittent renewable energy sources.
SB 188 first advanced from the Senate Economic Development Committee. The committee rejected an amendment from Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, that would have added “coal” as an endorsed electricity generation source in the bill everywhere the phrase “natural gas” is included.
Stover’s amendment came after West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton objected to the bill’s legislative findings, fearing they would be used to establish that natural gas is the state’s preferred fuel for generating electricity.
The lead sponsor of SB 188 is Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Trump, R-Morgan.
Sean O’Leary, senior researcher for the Ohio River Valley Institute, a pro-renewable energy think tank based in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, criticized consideration of designating sites gas-fired electric generation, contending that utility-scale power generation isn’t an effective foundation for economic development or job creation.
O’Leary noted fossil fuel power generation is struggling to stay competitive with renewable energy and is subject to boom-and-bust cycles because the price of its feedstock is prone to the global market volatility.
A 2021 Ohio River Valley Institute report found that a rise in natural gas production from 2008 to 2019 did little to lift up the economies in 22 gas drilling-heavy counties in West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
In 2021, the International Energy Agency said there was no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects in its proposed pathway to net-zero emissions by 2050.
But West Virginia Climate Alliance co-founder Perry Bryant supported combined-cycle gas-fired power generation with carbon capture and storage in an op-ed published by The Gazette-Mail in January. Combined-cycle natural gas plants use turbine exhaust heat to generate electric power.
West Virginia persists in relying on coal far more than any other state in the nation for electricity generation. Coal comprised 91% of the state’s electricity generation in 2021 — 16 percentage points more than the next-highest coal percentage, Missouri.
Competitive Power Resources, a Silver Springs, Maryland-headquartered power generation company, confirmed in December it would locate a previously announced $3 billion natural gas-fired power plant using carbon capture technology in Doddridge County.
Carbon capture, use and sequestration is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground.
Such technology retrofits commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions. It’s unproven at commercial scale and has been dismissed by many renewable energy advocates as an unnecessarily risky investment.