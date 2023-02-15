Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The lead sponsor looks on

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, is lead sponsor of Senate Bill 188, a bill advancing through the Legislature that would require the Department of Economic Development to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects.

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

Legislation that would require the state to designate sites deemed suitable for natural gas electric generation projects is one step away from the governor’s desk.

The West Virginia House Economic Development and Tourism Committee on Thursday advanced Senate Bill 188 to the full House of Delegates, eight days after the bill passed the Senate in a 28-3 vote.

