CHARLESTON — Making it a crime to get stuck in floodwaters when crossing a flooded roadway might seem straightforward, but lawmakers are worried of the implications it could have on rural West Virginians, good samaritans and others.
House Bill 4281 aims to make it a misdemeanor to drive a vehicle on a public street or highway which is clearly marked as being closed due to flood waters. A first-offense conviction would call for a $1,000 fine, a second-offense would be a $1,500 fine and a third would be $2,000.
If convicted, the offender would also be required to reimburse any rescuers the costs incurred for the rescue efforts — excluding any costs of transporting the rescued person to a hospital or a facility for injury treatments — up to $2,000. If more than one rescue agency is involved in the rescue, the reimbursement would be split proportionally.
It is sponsored by Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason; Bryan Ward, R-Hardy; David Kelly, R-Tyler; Riley Keaton, R-Roane; Tom Fast, R-Fayette; Dean Jefferies, R-Kanawha, and Mike Honaker, R-Greenbrier.
Pinson said it’s a problem in his area and is often seen on broadcast news. Several states in the country and surrounding West Virginia have similar laws in place, some of which have criminal sanctions for even driving around any barricade on a closed road.
He said the bill would help keep residents from making decisions which create a great risk to first-responders.
“If we disincentivize someone from doing this knowing that they could be not only in trouble, but on the hook for the expenses that they’re going to incur to their local volunteer fire departments, one could assume that there may be less of these dangerous water rescues will take place,” he said.
While the proposed bill sounds good in theory, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting Thursday several delegates questioned what implications it could have.
The bill does not cover a person who is trying to escape an emergency situation themselves, as flash flooding is common in the state, Del. Shawn Fluharty said. There’s also not an exception if the roadway in question is the only route available for an individual to flee the area.
Del. Chris Pritt asked if anything in the law protected a good samaritan. Using a hypothetical, he asked if someone with a large truck came across a sedan stuck in floodwaters in a remote area without cell phone service to call for emergency services.
“There’s no way to get a hold of a first responder. They think this person is in danger,” he said. “And with a law like this on the books, it could be a disincentive for them to go in and try to help the person just by the existence of this law.”
Del. Adam Burkhammer questioned if insurance companies would pay the $2,000 reimbursement rate, to which counsel said insurance does not typically cover criminal acts. Burkhammer said it was a slippery slope to insurance companies not paying for their client’s actions anytime they are cited for a car crash for which they are at fault.
The bill states the road has to be clearly marked as closed due to flood waters, but at the questioning of Del. Pat McGeehan, it became unclear if a simple “road closed” or permanent sign stating the road was prone to flooding would be satisfactory.
Del. Steve Westfall questioned what would count as a “vehicle” in the law, worried that a person driving an ATV might also be included. Del. Mike Pushkin said the bill did not penalize those who were successful on their gamble of crossing a flooded roadway.
The bill was referred to a subcommittee — consisting of Pinnson, Westfall and Fluharty — to address the issues discussed and will be taken back up at a later date.