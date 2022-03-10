The West Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would make it illegal for most colleges, hospitals or government agencies in the state to require a proof of COVID-19 vaccination for people entering or using services at those facilities.
With that code section included, the bill would not apply to health facilities that are certified through the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare services, as such a law would violate federal policies.
In other cases, the law would not apply in places where a federal provision already requires a proof of vaccine to enter. Through an amendment adopted by members of the House, the law would not be enforced for private entities that rent or lease property from government agencies.
No debate or discussion was had on the proposed law during Thursday’s Senate Judiciary meeting.
The bill, as it is written, would prohibit the listed facilities from asking questions regarding someone’s vaccination status or inquiring if a person is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. It would only stop them from requiring proof of the vaccine.
During discussion on the House floor earlier this month, Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, who serves as vice chairman of House Judiciary, could not provide specific examples of any facilities in the state that are currently requiring proof of vaccines.
The proposed law, if passed, would apply to employees and visitors at the listed facilities, including students at colleges and universities and patients at hospitals.
Anyone who feels they are “harmed” by someone at these facilities asking for a proof of vaccine could bring legal action for injunctive relief.
The bill will now advance to the full Senate. It must be passed by the chamber before the Legislature adjourns at midnight on Saturday.