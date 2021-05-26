MAN — The front lawn of Man High School was filled with students, faculty and members of the community Saturday for the return of the annual “Billie Bash” event.
The event, which is usually held later in the summer before the start of the school year, was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Man High’s double success in the state sports realm this year — winning Class “A” championships in both cheerleading and boys basketball — school leaders decided to stage the event this past Saturday to celebrate those big wins.
Students, teachers, coaches, parents, members of the public and two county school board members were treated to an afternoon and evening of music, food, drinks, sweets and socializing. One of the major food providers at the event was Logan County Assessor Glen D. “Houn’ Dog” Adkins, who is locally famous for his barbecue and pig roasts.
