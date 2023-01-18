Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The full West Virginia House of Delegates will consider two bills expanding Division of Natural Resources authority that the full Senate passed without making any bill text available in advance.

The Senate suspended state constitutional rules to ram the bills through, with little discussion and no chance for public comment, a day after it opened the 2023 regular legislative session by passing 23 other bills the same way.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc

.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

