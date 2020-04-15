HOLDEN — The COVID-19 social distancing guidelines may have prevented a traditional birthday party, but it didn’t stop two children from Holden from celebrating in a different way on Saturday, April 11.
Over the weekend, Riley McCoy turned 6 years old, and Isabella Workman turned 4. The two were not able to have their regular birthday celebrations this year due to social distancing guidelines. To make their big days special, grandmother Cheryl Gross planned a birthday parade.
“I had been seeing it on Facebook, and it just seemed like a really good idea,” Gross said. “Riley is ADHD, and Bella’s autistic — they don’t understand, you know, no birthday parties, no presents, no cake because of social distancing. So I just kind of figured I’d put something together to give them a little thrill on their birthday this year since we couldn’t have the traditional party.”
Gross called Joe Wimmer, chief of Logan County Fire Department 200 in Man.
“I just mentioned it to him, and he said, ‘I’m in,’ ” Gross recalled.
Riley and Isabella’s faces were filled with joy as they waved to the firetrucks and cars that drove by wishing them happy birthday, with some handing out gifts. The parade included about four fire department vehicles, one Logan County Sheriff’s Department cruiser and several passenger vehicles.
“I think it’s a good thing,” Wimmer said. “We showed community support. We’ve got kids that’s got birthdays. People can’t congregate at their house and have a good birthday party for them, so the least we can do is come out and show a little support for them. It gives them a little happiness in their day.”