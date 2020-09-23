LOGAN — Friends and colleagues of Thomas E. “Tom” Esposito honored the former mayor of Logan with a birthday parade past his Midelburg residence on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
Esposito, who served as mayor of the City of Logan from 1987 through 2003, is currently battling cancer.
Tom Esposito, his son Tommy and wife Pam O’Neil Esposito were visibly moved upon seeing the large turnout. Approximately 60 vehicles and more than a hundred people participated in the parade, which included members of the Logan City Council, Logan Police Department, Fire Department, Water Board and the Paws Squad, as well as dozens of the Espositos’ friends.
Pam Esposito expressed her “thanks to everyone who was in Tom’s birthday parade and to everyone who messaged us and sent beautiful cards and sent food and goodies. But mostly thanks to all of you for lifting Tom, his son, Tommy and I up in prayer.”
Besides the parade, Esposito was honored with a Certificate of Recognition from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and by the dedication of the mayor’s office at Logan City Hall as the Esposito Mayoral Chambers.
Current Mayor of Logan Serafino Nolletti said, “It was a great day for my lifelong family friend, Tom Esposito.” Logan city clerk Amber Miller-Belcher added that “We love Tom so much!”
The event was organized by Carol Conley, who has served at the Logan Water Board for more than 60 years, and by Dorothy Mahaffey.