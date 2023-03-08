Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia on Monday evening sponsored an event observing Black Balloon Day, which is a national day of remembrance to celebrate lives lost to substance overdose.

The event, which was held at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium, included an array of resource tables from organizations like the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network, the Logan County Quick Response Team, the Logan County Prevention Coalition, and Mountain Laurel Integrated Healthcare, the latter of which had a van onsite providing mental health related screenings.

