LOGAN — Thirty minutes before the start of Monday’s Logan County Commission meeting, a program celebrating Black History was conducted in the lobby of the commission building.
The program was originally planned for February, which is Black History Month, but it was postponed after a conflict with its organizer, Rev. Mike Pollard of Kistler. It was rescheduled to March 7, but was again postponed due to a packed agenda at the previous commission meeting.
Despite Black History Month coming a little late to Logan County, that didn’t stop those in attendance from celebrating the rich cultural heritage at the program.
Pollard provided a brief history of Black History Month.
“Black History Month has been around for a pretty good while,” Pollard said. “It actually started out as National Negro History Week back in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, who is known as ‘the Father of Black History Month.’ By 1976, the presidents of the United States began recognizing February as the Black History Month because that was the month Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, if I’m not mistaken, were both born in.”
Pollard also discussed renowned NASA mathematician and West Virginia native Katherine Johnson, whom the West Virginia Legislature designated Aug. 26 — her birthday — in her honor in 2017. One year later, on the day prior to her 100th birthday in 2018, a bronze statue of Johnson was unveiled on the campus of West Virginia State University, where she graduated from in 1937.
Johnson died in February 2020 at age 101.
The Rev. Rickey French led the congregation in a prayer, and Cora Lee Hairston read two poems she wrote.
The first poem Hairston read is called “Come On in the House Little Tired Boy,” and she described the subject matter as being in honor of Black police victims such as Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. The second poem, which Hairston wrote in November 2002, was written as a response what followed after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Echoing the booming voice and emotion of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Rev. Gerald Dotson recited the text of King’s famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech.
The program concluded with the entire room singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which is also known as the Black National Anthem.