LOGAN — The 2020 U.S. Census and voting in an election year were two of the primary themes at the Logan County Improvement League’s celebration of Black History Month in Logan High School’s Little Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Jayona Minter, a member of BAPs (Believing All Possibilities), was the master of ceremony, and Rev. Mike Pollard of the Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Madison opened with a prayer.
“Black history is American history,” said Pollard, “regardless of race, creed or color.”
Attendees sang the “Black National Anthem,” whose lyrics are from James Weldon Johnson’s poem “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
The Rev. Rickey French, of Pikeville, Kentucky, took the podium to remind people about taking the Census. According to Our Future West Virginia, the Census brings more than $7 billion in federal money to the state, impacts the size and location of state House and Senate districts and determines the number of congressional districts in each state. The funding impacts everything from infrastructure to education and healthcare to SNAP and other safety net programs.
The hardest to count areas in the state are in southern West Virginia. A lack of participation in the Census could mean a lessening of funds to the area.
Another important topic was voting. BAPs member Sara Fortune spoke about the importance of voting, followed by fellow BAPs member Josh Anderson, who spoke about gerrymandering, which is the manipulation of an electoral constituency’s boundaries in order to favor one party, class or race. Voting — like participating in the Census — has the capability to bring more power to one’s constituency.
Cora Lee Hairston performed a monologue about Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks and sang a song from her 45-minute one-woman show. Afterward, she said she would be happy to perform it anywhere for travel expenses only.
Minter gave a presentation on the 15th Amendment, which gave African Americans the right to vote. BAPs member Laila Williams followed with a presentation on the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Rev. Gerald Dotson, president of the Logan County Improvement League, handed out door prizes, and Rev. French gave a closing prayer.
For more information about the Census, go to ourfuturewv.org. To register to vote, visit the County Clerk’s office at the Logan County Courthouse.