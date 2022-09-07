Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The West Virginia Mine Wars Museum held two dedication ceremonies over the Labor Day weekend for monuments memorializing the Battle of Blair Mountain and union history.

The monuments, which are part of a project known as Courage in the Hollers, feature silhouettes of community members and current and retired members of the United Mine Workers of America from each respective area. The silhouettes were created from actual photographs taken of the individuals and even include red bandanas, which were a symbol of striking miners during the Mine Wars in the 1910s and early 1920s.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you