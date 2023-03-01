Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

John Fekete, left, poses for a photo with Jim Blevins upon being appointed Mayor of Man on Feb. 23.

 Via Facebook | John Fekete

MAN — After nearly 16 years, the town of Man has a new mayor.

The Man Town Council convened in special session on Feb. 23, where they accepted the resignation of Jim Blevins, who had served as the town’s mayor since 2007. In his place, council voted to appoint councilman John Fekete as mayor, while Blevins was appointed to the Fekete’s council seat.

