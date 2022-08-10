Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON, W.Va. — Boone Memorial Health’s critical access hospital in Madison received a five-star patient survey rating for 2022 from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to a news release.

BMH has received a five-star rating in the category — the highest achievement level possible — for three consecutive years.

