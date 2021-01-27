MOUNT GAY — After years of working and attending beauty school together, Beth Workman and Chelsey Crum had a dream of starting their own business.
On Dec. 28, the two made that dream a reality when they opened BNC Nail and Hair Salon at Mount Gay. Located at 280 Mud Fork Road at Mount Gay in the building formerly occupied by Loretta’s Hair Salon, Workman and Crum offer nail and pedicure services, with a hairstylist set to begin Monday, Feb. 1.
Despite opening in the middle of a pandemic, they say business has been steady and busy. With a large space that includes two nail stations, three hair stations and two pedicure chairs, the two hope to continue that streak enough to add several hairstylists and perhaps even a barber at some point.
“We were nervous at first, obviously, but it’s been way busier than what we thought,” Workman said. “It’s been crazy busy, actually, not what we thought at all.”
The partnership between Workman, a Georgia native now living in Whitman, and Crum, a Harts native, began when they became coworkers at Taco Bell in 2009. The two drifted apart briefly, but reconnected when they attended the now-defunct beauty school at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
“We didn’t even know it, didn’t even plan it,” Workman said.
From there, Crum got her first job at Regal Nails, Salon & Spa at the Fountain Place Mall in 2013, and Workman’s first job was at the building she now operates her business in. After that, the two worked several jobs together in South Charleston, Charleston, Williamson and two separate times at Logan Nail.
The two always knew they wanted to work on their own accord, and with both now at age 29, they are happy to make it a reality. Workman said she hopes the business becomes somewhat of a social gathering spot once COVID-19 is in the rearview.
“That’s what I want to see, just laughing and music and everybody talking and people in the waiting area — but not right now because of the pandemic,” Workman said.
For now, BNC is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and strict guidelines from the West Virginia Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists must be followed.
“We have to follow the rules and regulations that the state board sets strictly,” Crum said. “We have to keep it posted on the wall — everybody has to wear a mask, social distance, we have to Lysol in between each customer, like the chair, the equipment and everything.”
“And the girls that’s doing hair, there’s no waxing or shaving of the face or anything,” Workman added.
BNC Nail and Hair Salon is on Facebook. To make an appointment, message either Chelsey Crum or Beth Workman individually. Crum can be contacted at 304-688-1519.
Both Workman and Crum said they wanted to thank their former boss at Logan Nail, Kenny Lowe.
“We worked for him for years, and he was like the best boss, and we always said that,” Workman said.
“He did teach us a lot,” Crum added.