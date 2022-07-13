Debbie Mendez takes the oath of office for the Logan County Board of Education from Logan County Clerk John Turner on Tuesday, July 5. Her son, Joe Mendez, a Logan County magistrate, is holding the Bible.
LOGAN — There’s a new face on the Logan County Board of Education.
During a statutory meeting of the board Tuesday, July 5, Anthony “Tony” Dean was sworn in as its newest member. Dean, a resident of Chapmanville and native of Man, serves as the chief nurse anesthesiologist at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Dean was elected to the board as the third highest receiver of votes in the May election. He replaces Dr. Jason Cheek, who was appointed in March to fill the unexpired term of former board president Jeremy Farley, who had stepped down in late January to run for another office.
The two highest vote getters in the May election were incumbents Dr. Pat Joe White and Debbie Mendez. Those two also took their oaths of office to serve another term on the board.
After the three swearing-in ceremonies, board members then voted to elect Dr. Pat Joe White as president of the board, a position he had already been serving since Farley’s resignation in January. White was also chosen to serve as the board’s representative on the Mountain State Educational Cooperative Service Governing Council.
Board member Harold McMillen was chosen to serve as the board’s representative to the West Virginia University Extension Service.
The board voted to elect Dean as vice president.
The board then voted to keep the current regular meeting schedule of 5 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center. That has been the board’s meeting schedule since 2020.