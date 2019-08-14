LOGAN - During a specially scheduled session Tuesday, the Logan County Board of Education approved the final personnel list before the school year begins.
The list paints a picture of the well-documented shortage of new and/or certified teachers in West Virginia, with 29 of the 38 professional employment approvals being under the title of long-term substitute. Several others are retired individuals now employed in sub positions.
"We have a lengthy personnel list tonight that hopefully, at the start of school aside from a few openings, we'll have people in place," said BOE Vice President Pat Joe White. "Throughout the year, we'll continue to post these jobs that have long-term subs in them, and hopefully we will get as many certified people as we can."
The personnel listing for the 2019-20 school term, as of the Aug. 6 BOE agenda, is as follows:
PROFESSIONAL
ABOLISH
Central Office - director of elementary education.
CREATE
1. Multi-categorical, two positions.
2. Social worker, special education, one position.
CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT
Jennifer O'Neal, itinerant physical therapist, due to increased grant funding - salary adjustment ($15,000) - effective Aug. 12.
EMPLOY (all effective Aug. 12 except where noted)
Marty Adkins, Man High School, math 9-12, long-term substitute.
Rebecca Adkins, Man Middle School, science 5/6, long-term substitute.
Sarah Bailey, Logan High School, choral/music, long-term substitute.
George Barker (retired), substitute teacher.
George Barker (retired), Chapmanville Regional High School, PE/health, long-term substitute.
Leigh Ann Branham, Logan Middle School, math 7/8, long-term substitute.
Jonathan Browning, Man Middle School, math/science 5/6, long-term substitute.
Claudene Chambers, Man Middle School, multi-categorical, long-term substitute.
Sabrina Conley, Chapmanville Middle School, business education, long-term substitute.
Donnetta S. Conn, Logan Middle School, choral/music, long-term substitute.
Mary Easterling, Ralph R. Willis Career & Technical Center, LPN instructor, effective Aug. 7.
Randy Epperly (retired), Man Middle School, math 7/8, long-term substitute.
Angela Grimmett, Buffalo Elementary School/Man Elementary School, choral/music, long-term substitute.
Joan Grimmett (retired), Man Middle School, reading specialist, long-term substitute.
Jaimie Hager, Man Middle School, English/language arts/social studies 5/6, from the reduction-in-force list.
Joseph Justice, Logan High School, PE/health, long-term substitute.
Valerie Kelly, Hugh Dingess Grade School, Title I reading.
Fredric Shane Kirk, Chapmanville Middle School, Chapmanville Area Secondary Transition Day Program, long-term substitute.
Tommy Kirk (retired), Chapmanville Middle School, math 7/8, long-term substitute.
Amy Lusk (retired), Man High School, biology, long-term substitute.
William Lusk, Man Middle School, Man Area Secondary Transition Day Program, long-term substitute.
Brenda Manns, Logan High School, general science, long-term substitute.
Shelia Maynard (retired), substitute teacher.
Emily Midkiff, itinerant, Dehue Center, social worker, special education.
Crystal Moore, Man Middle School, math 7/8, long-term substitute.
Kimberly Moore, Chapmanville Middle School, art, long-term substitute.
Tara Neal, Logan High School, general science, long-term substitute.
Alice Perry (retired), substitute school nurse.
Jeffrey Preast, Chapmanville Regional Middle School, general science, long-term substitute.
Donnetta Rainwater (retired), Man Middle School, science 7/8, long-term substitute.
Rachel Renner, Chapmanville Middle School, choral/music, long-term substitute.
Darin Sigmon, Logan Middle School, science 7/8, long-term substitute.
Tammy Smith-McCleese, Omar Grade School, Title I reading.
Cheryl Taylor (retired), Logan Elementary School, multi-categorial, long-term substitute.
Loretta Watkins, Man High School, art, long-term substitute.
Patricia White, Man High School/Man Middle School, choral/music, long-term substitute.
Goldie Whitt (retired), Man Middle School, math 5/6, long-term substitute.
Angela Willis (retired), substitute teacher.
ATHLETIC
Zachary Belcher, Chapmanville Regional High School, assistant football coach, certified authorized coach at no expense to the board, effective Aug. 1.
Jason Browning, Chapmanville Regional High School, assistant football coach, certified authorized coach at no expense to the board, effective Aug. 1.
Jeffrey Gore, Man High School, head soccer coach, effective Aug. 7.
Patrick Kinser, Man Middle School, head volleyball coach, effective Aug. 7.
Deborah Kirkendoll, Chapmanville Regional High School, assistant cheer coach, effective Aug. 7.
Teresa Kuenzel, Chapmanville Regional High School, assistant cheer coach, certified authorized coach at no expense to the board, effective Aug. 7.
Michael Lunsford, Chapmanville Regional High School, assistant boys soccer coach, certified authorized coach at no expense to the board, effective Aug. 7.
IN-SCHOOL REASSIGNMENT
Kristina Gore, Chapmanville Middle School PE/health, from Chapmanville Middle School social studies 5/6, effective Aug. 12.
Krystal Ward, Chapmanville Intermediate School second grade, from Chapmanville Intermediate School fourth grade, effective Aug. 12.
RESIGNATION
Gloria Chafin, Chapmanville Middle School, multi-categorical, effective Aug. 1.
Jennifer Gore, Chapmanville Intermediate School, second grade, effective Aug. 1.
Barbara Grimmett, substitute teacher, effective July 23.
Robert May, Logan High School, business education, effective Aug. 1.
TRANSFER (all effective Aug. 12 except where noted)
Carrie Browning, Chapmanville Intermediate School third grade, from Justice Elementary School fourth grade.
David Burroway, Logan High School band, from Logan Middle School band (effective Aug. 7).
Amanda Cooper, Man Middle School career preparation, from Man Middle School multi-categorial.
Tina Goodman, Man High School business education, from Man High School English/language arts.
Kelsey Gore, Omar Elementary School PE, from Chapmanville Middle School PE/health.
Michael Kitchen, Chapmanville Middle School math 7/8, from Chapmanville Middle School social studies 7/8.
Darissa Meade, itinerant secondary academic coach, from Verdunville Elementary School Title I reading.
Vontella Sabo, Logan Elementary School kindergarten, from Chapmanville Primary School kindergarten.
Lisa Vance, Dehue Center special education evaluator, from Chapmanville Intermediate School multi-categorical.
SERVICE (PENDING CIB/PAPERWORK)
EMPLOY
Allison Collins, Justice Elementary School, half cook II/III from the substitute list, effective Aug. 12.
Jerry Fekete (retired), substitute bus operator, effective Aug. 1
Thomas Kirk, Logan Bus Garage, mechanic, effective Aug. 7.
RESIGN
Joseph Caudill, Logan area groundsman, effective July 26.
Chad Vance, Logan Bus Garage, bus operator, effective Aug. 10.
SUSPEND
Robert Adams Jr., Logan Bus Garage, maintenance clerk, 13 days without pay, effective July 19-Aug. 6.
Colin Sower, Logan Bus Garage, mechanic, seven days without pay, effective July 29-Aug. 6.
TRANSFER
Tonya McDaniels, Logan Elementary School, special needs/supervisory/transportation aide from Logan High School, special needs/supervisory/transportation aide, effective Aug. 12.
Candace Stacy, Buffalo Elementary School secretary II/III, from Man Middle School secretary II/III, effective Aug. 7.
TERMINATE
Robert Adams Jr., Logan Bus Garage, maintenance clerk, effective Aug. 7.
The first day of school for Logan County students is Thursday, Aug. 15.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.