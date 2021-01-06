LOGAN — The five members of the Logan County Board of Education unanimously approved a two-year contract extension for Superintendent Patricia Lucas during a special session Monday, Jan. 4.
The new contract means Lucas will remain in her role as superintendent of Logan County Schools until June 20, 2023, with the new term beginning July 1. Her annual salary will be $127,500 during the first year of the contract and $130,000 during the second year.
Lucas will receive 21 vacation days per year exclusive of legal holidays and is entitled to 1.5 days per month of personal leave for illness and other causes. She will be compensated for all unused vacation days at the end of the contract, and she is provided use of a county-owned vehicle for board of education business only.
The contract also provides Lucas “all reasonable and necessary travel expenses actually incurred in the performance of official duties during employment.”
In the event of state intervention into Logan County’s school system, the state superintendent may declare Lucas’ position vacant, thereby voiding the contract. The contract may also be terminated by board members at any time for reasons qualifying as “just cause” under West Virginia law, or by mutual consent of Lucas and the board.
Lucas has served as superintendent of Logan County Schools since October 2016, when she was appointed in the position as an interim following a scandal involving previous superintendent Phyllis Doty. Doty is currently serving a 42-month federal prison sentence.
Following her unanimously supported contract extension, Lucas thanked board members and reflected on both Logan County’s progress as a school system over the past four years and how they have all worked together through the trying time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“Being able to work and continue with you all, you all have been so supportive,” Lucas said. “I couldn’t ask to be more supported by what we are trying to do, and the things that we’ve been through. It just goes without saying that I know you all want what is best for our students and our staff. That’s why working here and working with you all has been a pleasure, and I am very thankful to have had this opportunity. I am certainly so very appreciative to you all for giving me a continued opportunity. I want to see Logan County just be at the top of the game, and that’s where I want to be able to say we’re going to reach those goals that we have set prior to the pandemic, which we are all having to suffer through.”
Board members also unanimously approved a labor contract with Brandon Spears.
According to the contract, Spears agrees to provide construction labor services beginning Dec. 14, 2020, through the completion of work at Logan and Man high schools for $17.50 per hour for 40 hours weekly. Spears’ hourly rate is $26.25 per hour for hours worked beyond 40.
Spears’ work will be supervised by the Logan County Schools maintenance staff, and weekly time submittals will be completed and submitted to a supervisor each Friday for submission to the Logan County Schools purchasing office. Payment will be processed twice each month.