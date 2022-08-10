Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — During a special session of the Logan County Board of Education on Wednesday, Aug. 3, board members approved more than 20 dual college credit course offerings for the 2022-2023 school year.

Twenty of the courses are through the local Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and two are through Marshall University in Huntington. The courses are free to high school students and will be paid for by supplemental federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III funding, according to county assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins.

