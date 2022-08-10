LOGAN — During a special session of the Logan County Board of Education on Wednesday, Aug. 3, board members approved more than 20 dual college credit course offerings for the 2022-2023 school year.
Twenty of the courses are through the local Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College, and two are through Marshall University in Huntington. The courses are free to high school students and will be paid for by supplemental federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund III funding, according to county assistant superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund funding is provided through the U.S. federal government under the American Rescue Plan, which was passed and signed into law in March 2021 as the second federal COVID-19 stimulus package.
There is no limit on the number students who may participate in the courses. Coursework material, such as textbooks, are also provided by Logan County Schools under the agreements with the two higher learning institutions.
Board President Dr. Pat Joe White encouraged students to take the courses if they can, noting that some of them were junior-level college classes when he attended college decades ago.
“Honest and truly, when you look down through these courses and you think back to the ancient times when some of us were in college, some of these courses that are listed here were junior-level courses at that time,” White said, “so what I’m saying is, if someone, if a student wants to take the initiative and go on and take these dual credit courses, they would be wise to because it’ll put them several years ahead.”
Dingess-Adkins added that students who complete such courses in high school and are later eligible for Pell Grants could potentially even complete their master’s degree all with their Pell Grant.
“If they’ve got these courses already, then they still have that Pell Grant for six years,” Dingess-Adkins said. “They could finish a master’s degree with a Pell Grant.”
The dual credit courses offered through SWVCTC are:
BS124 — Human Anatomy & Physiology I
BS125 — Human Anatomy & Physiology II
BS 101 — General Biology I
BS 102 — General Biology II
EN 101E — English Comp I
EN 102 — English Comp II
MT 121E — College Math General Ed
MT 123 — Intermediate Algebra
SP 103 — Speech Fundamentals
TH 112 — Theater Appreciation
SOC 200 — Intro to Sociology
SOC 201 — Social Problems
MT 130 — College Algebra
MT 125 — Trigonometry
EN 200 — English Literature Before 1800
EN 201 — American Literature before 1865
HS 230 — American History to 1865
HS 231 — American History Since 1865
PSY 201 — General Psychology
PSY 218 — Lifespan Development Psychology
Students taking courses through SWVCTC will attend classes on the school’s Logan campus at Mount Gay.
The two Marshall University courses, which are English 101 and English 201, will be offered online with a master’s level teacher facilitating.