LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education approved the proposed calendar for the 2021-2022 school year without any public comment or concern during a regular session Tuesday, March 23.
The calendar itself mostly follows a traditional school year without the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as board members and central staff are hopeful that a “normal” return to school will be possible. However, they noted that revisions might have to be made depending on the continued trajectory of the pandemic.
The first day for employees will be Monday, Aug. 23, and their last day will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Students will return to school Thursday, Aug. 26, their last day is Monday, June 6, 2022.
There will be 20 days designated as noninstructional:
- 2 for curriculum development: Aug. 23, Aug. 24
- 2 for preparation for opening/closing of schools: Aug. 25, June 8
- 5 professional learning: Oct. 1, Oct. 29, Dec. 22, Feb. 25, April 15
- 6 outside school environment: Dec. 23, Dec. 27, June 9, June 10, June 13, June 14
- 1 election: May 10
- 7 holidays: Sept. 6 (Labor Day), Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day), Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), Dec. 24 (Christmas E
- ve), Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve), Jan. 17 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), May 30 (Memorial Day)
- 2 professional meetings: March 18, June 7
Additionally, the calendar includes 12 days designated as “out-of-calendar” days, which cover periods such as Thanksgiving, Christmas and spring breaks. Out-of-calendar days are scheduled for Nov. 22-24, Nov. 26, Dec. 28-30 and April 18-22.
Graduations for all three of the county’s high schools are scheduled for May 31, 2022.