LOGAN — During a special session Monday, the Logan County Board of Education approved the purchase of four new school buses, totaling $428,296.
According to public documents provided by Logan County Schools, the purchase will include two 77-passenger Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 school buses at a cost of $109,313 each — including delivery to Logan — for a total of $218,626, and two 53-passenger Lift Thomas Saf-T-Liner C2 buses, each of which will cost $104,835 for a total of $209,670.
The 53-passenger buses are designed for special needs students and will be equipped with amenities such as wheelchair access and special handrails. All four buses will be brand new 2022 models purchased from the Matheny Motor Truck Company based in Parkersburg.
According to Logan County Schools Director of Transportation Jason Browning, the buses will be purchased with fiscal year 2020 West Virginia Department of Education bus replacement funds that were allocated by the West Virginia Legislature, of which Logan County received $505,364. Logan County carried over a balance of $7,480 from the previous year’s bus allocation money, which provided a total of $512,844 to spend this year.
Browning said the new buses will be fully air conditioned, adding that he hopes to have the county’s entire fleet equipped for that in the future. The county will carry over $84,548 to add to the fiscal year 2022 bus replacement funds.