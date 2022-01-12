LOGAN — A request to construct a practice field for the Chapmanville Middle School Baseball Team on the old East Grade School property in several phases was approved in a 3-1 vote by the Logan County Board of Education during a special meeting Monday evening.
Josh Vance, baseball coach for CMS, initially approached the BOE with the request during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Chapmanville locker room facility in November. Vance has said on several occasions that getting time for the middle school players on Chapmanville Regional High School’s field is often difficult.
Vance says the East Grade School lot would have ideal space, as well as ample parking.
At Monday evening’s meeting, Vance provided several different documents, including some blueprint field designs of different measurements. Vance suggested a 265-foot field plan.
Vance said construction of the field, if approved by the board, would be completed in several phases, the first of which he anticipates being complete by Sept. 1, 2022. When asked by Board Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White when he expects the first game to be played on the field in that scenario, Vance said he hopes for spring 2023, but admitted that it was a “lofty goal.”
White suggested going forward with the project in phases, and asked Vance to approach the board at the end of each phase to proceed further depending on how the county’s finances are at the time.
Board member Debbie Mendez then asked Vance how much phase one of the project would cost.
He replied that he would have to sit down and figure a true estimate up. Mendez then express concerns about the money needed for such a project.
“We have done a lot for sports everywhere, and you’re not the only one that wants a ball field for the middle school,” Mendez said.
“I’m the only one that doesn’t have a ball field for the middle school,” Vance replied.
Mendez then said she feels that the BOE has other concerns right now aside from a ball field.
“If you cut it in phases, it’s hard to say,” Mendez said. “I don’t want to be like Pat Joe. I don’t want to give you hope and then you come to us and then we don’t have the money, and that is what the long-term picture is going to look like, because Chapmanville’s got new bathrooms, they’ve got all kinds of stuff. Man’s got all kinds of stuff, Logan’s got all kinds of stuff. I don’t want to deny you this, but I don’t think it’s high on my priority list right now.”
Vance said several companies have committed to loaning equipment for the first phase.
At previous meetings, Vance’s estimate for the project as a whole was $360,000. Mendez asked if breaking it down into three phases means each will cost around $100,000, to which Vance responded yes.
Mendez then asked where the county would get the money to fund a new ball field. Rhonda Justice, treasurer for Logan County Schools, was called from the meeting and questioned about what funding would pay for such a project.
Justice said the money would have to come from the county’s general fund since the money allocated for permanent improvements has already been used for other building projects. Justice said that at the end of the year, the county had around $15 million in reserve funding that is considered unencumbered.
Justice noted, however, that the state recommends each county have a certain amount in that contingency fund to cover at least three to six months of payroll and other obligations in the event of unforeseen circumstances.
“Even though that sounds like a really big number, there’s things that you have to take into consideration when you look at that,” Justice said. “You have to keep in that reserve so that if something would happen, you would have it. There is probably enough funding there if you would want to work on the baseball field, there’s probably enough funding there that you could do that, but I will caution the board that, yes, we can do this, but we need to be careful with the things that we do in the future just in case something would happen.”
Vance said that a multitude of local businesses and volunteers may be willing to assist in the field’s construction once a board approval becomes official. He said the field could still be used as a practice field even if the board doesn’t have the money to complete all the phases in the planned time.
“I’m on your guys’ side,” Vance said. “I’ll work with you however we’ve got to do it. It doesn’t matter if we break it into three, four, five, six phases, add a structure a year. However we can do it if we can make it happen.”
Vance said the biggest expense of phase one will be the fencing, coming at a cost of between $30,000 to $40,000 minimum. Other than fencing, other important expenses include grass seeding, sprinklers and water lines, he added.
White motioned to go forward with the project, with Board President Jeremy Farley and board member Barry Mullins seconding the motion. Mendez voted the project down and board member Harold McMillen was absent.