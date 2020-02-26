LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education met in special session Wednesday, Feb. 19, to approve several facility upgrades and improvements.
The meeting came a week after board members held a one-hour special session devoted to discussing the facility needs in the county. Just like with the Logan High School football stadium project, most of the approved items pertain to sports.
The facility action items approved by the LCBOE on Feb. 19 are:
- New gymnasium floor at Omar Elementary School,
- Addition to the Man High School baseball facility,
- Construction of Man High School football locker room,
- New scoreboard at Man High School/George A. Queen Memorial football stadium,
- Construction of new press box at Chapmanville Regional High School stadium.
According to Superintendent Patricia Lucas’ secretary Melody Thompson, the action was to begin the process of soliciting bids for the projects. As such, no cost figures have been released.
The LCBOE also approved the dates for their annual county local school improvement council (LSIC), and comprehensive educational facilities plan (CEFP) meetings.
The meeting dates for LSIC are:
- Chapmanville area: 6 p.m. April 23 at Chapmanville Middle School,
- Logan area: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30, at Logan High School,
- Man area: 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at Man High School.
The meeting dates for CEFP are:
- Chapmanville area: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, at Chapmanville Middle School,
- Logan area: 6 p.m. Thursday, April 16, at Logan High School,
- Man area: 6 p.m. Monday, April 20, at Man High School.