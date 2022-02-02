LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education approved the site selection process and building design process for auxiliary gymnasiums in both Logan and Man during their regular session Tuesday, Jan. 25, prompting Man area community members to raise questions about the matter.
During the meeting’s public comments period, James “Jimmy” Porter asked if comments on the matter could be made during the actual agenda item pertaining to it. He was denied since it was listed under an action item board approval and not a part of public comments or presentations.
Porter said his reasoning for wanting to ask questions during the agenda item is because he feels the community should have input before it is approved.
“People in the community should be a part of this because it’s affecting the children in the schools and in the community,” Porter said. “You should let the people know. You should not hold us back. That’s why I say it should be open when you get there, this action item, the public should be able to ask questions.”
Board President Jeremy Farley, who has since resigned to run for another office, explained that the action item was only to open up the process for the future, which will include community input.
“Mr. Porter, I think you misunderstand the point of the action item,” Farley said. “The point of the action item is so the board will approve this, that way there can be a site selection process and a building design process.”
Porter asked if a committee of community members can be formed to assist the board in their decisions regarding the gymnasiums. Farley said the members of the Local School Improvement Councils (LSIC) for the respective areas will be included in the process.
Board Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White said the board will likely reach out to the community.
“More than likely, Jimmy, what will happen is, when we reach that point in time, we will reach out to the community, and we will find people who are truly interested in this project and have some viable ideas that we can put together,” White said.
Porter, who serves as the county commission’s eastern fire district supervisor, said he drove around the Man area and viewed several potential sites to consider factors such as emergency access, infrastructure, water and sewage and parking. He said he hopes the board considers him for the selection committee once that process rolls around.
Porter said the board can also reduce costs depending on the location. He mentioned that the Man Elementary/Middle School location already has the infrastructure and parking in place, for example.
White said that if any future auxiliary gymnasium is built, one of the requirements will be connecting it to an existing school.
“I think in all our discussions thus far related to these issues, I think the board is in consensus that if we do any auxiliary gyms, any future ones, and that’s why this item is on here, that we must — one of our criteria will be — to have it connect to an existing school, because we’re afraid to spend millions of dollars on a building that is isolated out by itself,” White said.
White added that in previous years when there were auxiliary gym facilities located off to themselves, there was little to no supervision.
“If you’ve ever been to the Holden area, Holden has an auxiliary gym; however, that auxiliary gym is connected to the school. It’s not off by itself,” White said, “and one of the issues that we had before was we did have an axillary gym at Man at the old junior high place, but there was no one to keep track of what was going on, and I’m speaking for myself, but I think I’m speaking for most of our board, is that what we want to do is we want to make sure that any facility that we build is protected by the existence of a connection to an existing building.”
Following Porter’s comments, Buffalo Creek resident Rev. Mike Pollard asked if a potential auxiliary gymnasium can be used for community purposes like the other facilities across the county are. Farley said the gyms will be primarily used for education, but may be opened up to community use like the others are depending on availability and building administrator discretion.