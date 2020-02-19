LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education recently moved to apply for the Cops Hiring Program (CHP) Grant from U.S. Department of Justice, which will add three more prevention resource officers (PROs) in Logan County middle schools if approved.
The action was approved during the LCBOE’s regular session Tuesday, Feb. 11, exactly one month before the grant submission deadline of March 11. The grant was first outlined by Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter and Logan County Sheriff’s Department Victim’s Advocate and 2020 candidate for sheriff, Chris Trent, during the LCBOE’s previous regular session Jan. 28. The grant is a collaboration between the LCBOE and the LCSD to pay for three additional PRO officers for each middle school in Logan County for three years. Afterward, the LCBOE will pick up the cost, which is covered under the newly added security category of the bond levy approved by voters in February 2019.
The grant will pay for 75% of an officer’s salary and fringe expenses, with the remaining 25% matched by the LCBOE. The portion covered by the grant, if awarded, would be $41,412.72, and the match would be $13,804.24.
The salary breakdown for an entry-level deputy sheriff is as follows:
Salary: $38,146.08
Workers Compensation: $930.77
Retirement: $3,377.53
FICA/Medicare: $2,918.18
PEIA (Plan A, Family): $9,844.40
Total: $55,216.96
“The Logan County Board of Education has been amazing to work with,” Trent said. “The cooperation between the Sheriff’s Department and the BOE is top notch, and that directly benefits staff, parents and our students. I think we have a great shot at getting this grant funding and placing three more deputies in our schools. It’ll be a while before we find out anything because federal grants aren’t easy or quick, but hopefully we get good news soon.”
The federal agency that provides the grant, the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office at the U.S. Department of Justice, is the same one that previously awarded the LCBOE a $196,500 School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) Grant.
During the Feb. 11 meeting, board members also approved C&E Technologies as the winning bidder for security/camera upgrades at Logan High School in the amount of $62,892.50. Part of those upgrades — for Internet Protocol (IP) cameras — are covered under the previous SVPP grant.