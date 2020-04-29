LOGAN — While each one of them have different ideas of what to bring to the table, this year’s candidates for Logan County Board of Education all have one central focus in mind: the county’s youth.
The LCBOE has two open seats in the 2020 election cycle, and there are five candidates vying in the June 9 primary election. Three candidates — Darrell Bias, Moss R. Burgess and Harold McMillen — are running for a seat in the county’s central district while two candidates — Barry Mullins and Austin Workman — are running in the county’s western district.
Additionally, another candidate, James “Jimmy” Porter, is on the ballot in the county’s eastern district but cannot serve because there are already two eastern district members. Porter said he originally filed upon speculation incumbent eastern district board member Jeremy Farley may resign to run for another office and remained on the ballot once that did not pan out.
Two of the candidates are incumbents — Barry Mullins and Harold McMillen.
Mullins, a Chapmanville native, was sworn in as a board member on April 16, 2019, after being appointed by former State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Steven L. Paine to fill the seat vacated by former LCBOE President Paul Hardesty. Mullins, a tradesman whose work history includes more than 10 years with the West Virginia Division of Highways and 16 years with Arch Coal, said safety has been one of his main goals as a board member.
“I’m a coal miner. I’m an outside guy looking inside,” Mullins said. “I see things a whole lot different than most of them do.”
When he first came on the board, Mullins said one of his first priorities was to expand AED defibrillator devices in facilities because he knows how beneficial they are in mine safety. He said he has also been an advocate for other safety improvements like door locks and security cameras.
Other goals Mullins said he’d like to help achieve, if elected, include putting fifth grade back into the elementary school level, cutting some classroom sizes and reinstating a summer maintenance program in which students assist school maintenance workers with tasks like painting and cleaning.
Harold McMillen, a Logan native and 1964 Logan High School graduate, became a board member on Feb. 11 after being appointed to fill Dr. Ed White’s former seat. An employee of Logan General Hospital and later Logan Regional Medical Center since 1970, McMillen has been an active community member throughout his life.
Some of those community involvements include the Logan Lions Club, the Salvation Army, the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority, and working as an umpire in local youth sports. It was those youth involvements, along with his education and management experience at the hospital, that led him to feel he is the one qualified to run for the position, he said.
McMillen holds a degree in criminal justice from Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and a degree in business management from Bluefield State College.
McMillen says fairness is one of his main goals as a board member.
“Down through the years, I’ve seen how things are done in Logan County, and I think that I can help the kids,” McMillen said. “I want to treat all the kids alike in the school system. For example, let’s say Man had a tennis team and didn’t have a dressing room for the tennis team to dress and take a shower in after their tennis matches. Let’s say Logan and Chapmanville had a tennis building, a dressing room. Well, I think that Man ought to have one to. If two of the three high schools can have something, the third one can, too — I want to make everything equal, because we’re on that board to serve the whole county.”
Like Mullins, McMillen also emphasized his feelings about safety, citing another previous work history as a City of Logan police officer and security officer at the hospital. He said he emphasizes three main categories, in order, as a board member: safety, education and athletics.
McMillen is also a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Austin Workman, 22, is a 2016 graduate of Chapmanville Regional High School who works as assistant service manager at Thornhill Ford. Previously, he held jobs at Fountain Place Cinema 8 and Southwestern Regional Jail.
Workman ran for the LCBOE in 2018 and also applied for the seat Mullins was ultimately appointed to. Workman said he is running because he feels the county’s youth needs to be more involved.
“I’m tired of seeing our students and our youth leave Logan with no reason to come back — they have no desire to come back to Logan at all,” Workman said. “Out of 142 students in my graduating class, there’s only about 30 of them left here in Logan County right now, and I just don’t see them wanting to raise a family here with having no reason to stay here.”
The solution, he feels, is to push the county’s trade and vocational programs more.
“The way the school system is right now, I don’t believe they push (the Ralph R. Willis Career and Technical Center),” Workman said. “We have technicians down here at Thornhill that make $30-$40 an hour, and I did not know when I was in high school that I could go two miles down the road and work at Thornhill and make $40 an hour. I never knew that.”
Workman said his main goal, if elected, would be to promote trades more, saying that there are plenty of opportunities in the area if those options were highlighted more. He says too few young people are learning trades, which will eventually lead to a shortage of skilled workers.
“Right now is when we really need to start pushing trades, because 20 years from now, there is going to be a dire need for this,” Workman said. “It’s already a dire need for it, and in my heart, I really believe that’s what this county needs. It’s what this state needs and this country. I’m not saying that college is not the right field to go into, but it’s not for everyone. I went to college because I wanted to further my education because I thought I wanted to go into criminal justice. Well, actually I did, and I went through it, but I make more money doing the job that I am now than I would completing my degree in criminology.”
Workman said the board also needs to evaluate its funding every year and to find ways to bring in revenue. After the coronavirus pandemic is over, Workman said the board should talk to businesses about becoming more monetarily involved to help the school system with things like sports and extracurricular activities.
Darrell Bias, of King Shoals, says he wants to use his 38 years of being in the education system to serve the board if elected. Bias’ resume includes both teaching and administration, beginning his career at Lake Elementary School, then serving as principal of East Chapmanville Elementary, substitute principal at Verdunville Elementary and substitute assistant principal at Chapmanville Middle School.
Bias says he also wants to see an expansion of trade offerings in the school system, even perhaps eventually offering apprenticeship programs.
“I think we need to go down that route because there’s a lot of people out here like plumbers and electricians … you can’t hardly get anyone around here to do that kind of work now, so I think we need to develop more programs up there and get these kids out on hands on,” Bias said. “I know years ago, and I don’t know when it stopped, they used to release kids at noon to go out, if they met their qualifications and was up on their credits and everything, allow them to go out and actually work in the afternoon on a job. I’d like to see that start back.”
Other goals Bias says he’d like to accomplish is the implementation of the D.A.R.E. program at all grade levels and establishing a helpline for parents. Bias holds education and administration degrees from Marshall University.
Bias was also one of the candidates who applied for the seat Mullins was appointed to.
“I’ve been attending the board meetings for seven years because after I retired, I still have a deep dedication to the education system in the county, and I want to see that it is brought forward and is great to be one of the top in the state,” Bias said. “I just want to use my experience and background of all my years in education. I know how the system works. I know the concerns of the teachers, I know the concerns of parents, and I’d like to use that to lend a hand and help move this county forward.”
Moss R. Burgess could not be reached for an interview by press time. A resident of Wilkinson, Burgess is a previous member of the LCBOE who taught for many years at Logan High School and has taught schools in other parts of the county such as Chapmanville, Holden and Man.
Burgess is a graduate of Marshall University with teaching certificates in biology, chemistry, physics (WVU) and social studies, and he holds a master’s degree in supervision and school administration. He is a past president of the Logan County Education Association and the Logan County Federation of Teachers, and he has served as a member of the West Virginia Council on Professional Education and a charter member of the Logan Area Public Library.
In his HD Media questionnaire from when he ran for the same seat in 2018, Burgess said he believes the number one goal is the education of students, noting that board members “must work and support the best quality education possible.”
“We need to find our weaknesses and with input from personnel, find solutions,” Burgess said. “We have Central Office Administrators who have not been in a classroom in years making decisions about teacher programs. With the decreasing student enrollment in the Logan County Schools, tough decisions about jobs will need to be made, and who will make them and how.”