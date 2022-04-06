Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Logan County Board of Education this year.
Two of the candidates — Dr. Pat Joe White (District 4) and Debbie Mendez (District 2) — are incumbents, and the other three are Moss Burgess, a former board member (District 2), Anthony “Tony” Dean (District 3) and Jamie Sparks (District 3).
The third open seat was held by Jeremy Farley, who resigned in January to run for the Logan County Commission. Appointee Dr. Jason Cheek is serving the remainder of Farley’s term, which expires June 30.
Board of education races are nonpartisan, and as such, the top three vote-getters in the May 10 primary election will be sworn into office July 1.
Dr. Pat Joe White
Incumbent Dr. Pat Joe White, of Man, was first elected to the board in 2010 and is seeking a fourth term. Following Farley’s resignation, he now serves as board president.
Before being elected to the board, White was a longtime employee of the county school system, working as a teacher, a central office administrator, assistant superintendent, director of transportation, and director of the Title I program in Logan County. He has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education, several certificates, and a doctorate, all of which are from Marshall University.
“I have a lot of experience,” White said. “I’ve been through the school system. I’ve been a member. I’ve been a teacher. I’m a lifelong educator. I would hope that people have thought that during my 11+ years on the board that I’ve tried to improve the school system. I know we’ve made a lot of improvements to facilities. We’ve made improvements regarding curriculum, and I think we’re in a better place right now than we were in 2010 when I first joined the board.”
One of the most significant projects during his time on the board, White said, was being able to build the new Chapmanville Intermediate School.
“Chapmanville East was one of our older buildings in the county and we were able to get some funding and to make improvements,” White said “As a former transportation director, it was always a problem getting smooth transportation over in town. That was the only school we were servicing over in town and traffic seemed to tie up and all, and although traffic problems still exist, I think having all schools on one side of the river makes things a lot easier and I think Chapmanville Primary School and the Intermediate School are really great things for us to have in the county.”
If re-elected, White said he wants to focus on improving the county’s attendance rate, improving student achievement, and construction of new auxiliary gymnasiums for the Man and Logan areas.
“I think that will go a long way in completing the facility needs we have besides the day-to-day things,” White said. “I know we’re going to be involved in putting HVAC systems in schools, but as far as facility projects where you’re going to have brick-and-mortar things done, I think our Man area auxiliary gym will be first, and then after we finish that, then we’ll move toward Logan.”
On student achievement, White said he believes increasing the number of certified personnel in all areas will lead to higher levels of achievement. White said offering additional salary increases in the next county school bond levy may be a way that can entice more certified personnel to come to Logan County to work.
“We are an area of declining population,” White said. “We need to offer an incentive to get people to come here. People who are not familiar with our area really don’t know how great an area we live in.”
Aside from declining population, schools both county and statewide have seen enrollment numbers drop in recent years from an increased prevalence in homeschooling and private schooling. White said he expects that trend to continue, but that certain steps might be able to help make public schooling more attractive.
“We need to make our schools more attractive to students and both parents who can go ahead and want their kids to go and attend a public school,” White said. “We need to provide a variety of offerings that they really couldn’t get by homeschooling their kids or by attending a charter school. That’s things we’ll just have to work on. I don’t foresee a dramatic increase in student population unless we have some kind of message to attract these students in.”
Debbie Mendez
Incumbent Debbie Mendez, of Omar, has served on the board since 2014 and is seeking a third term. Mendez is a registered nurse who began her career at Logan General Hospital in 1976 and still works there under its new name, Logan Regional Medical Center. She has worked in several supervision roles throughout her career, her current title being supervisor of the operating room.
Mendez said the longer someone serves on the board, the more issues they come across that they’d like to address.
“It’s the children, I would say, it’s the children, the facilities, the employees — it’s a whole realm of things that made me want to run again,” Mendez said. “Academically wise, these kids have really blossomed all of the things that have been in front of them, like COVID and not being with their friends and having to do online, which was very challenging. They have came out to do a lot of good things, like Math (Field) Day and all this. It really surprises you since they have so many obstacles in front of them that they’ve overcome.”
When asked about some of her biggest goals if re-elected, Mendez put a strong emphasis on school safety.
“Safety is a big issue,” Mendez said. “We live in a time that has totally changed from when I was going to school. Safety is definitely big, and we’ve already done that with resource officers and different things like that. Safety would probably be my main goal.”
Mendez said that sometimes, it’s important just to listen to children.
“We can do all we can do academically, but it’s their home life, and that’s what pulls at your heartstrings is when you can’t help them,” Mendez said. “You can recommend that they have counseling and this and that, but still, you can’t change that home life, and I think that breaks my heart more than anything, and it’s a lot of the environment we live in, because you have children being raised by their grandparents because they can’t find their parents.”
From her eight-year board tenure, Mendez recounted facility upgrades, safety measures and technology upgrades related to those. One upgrade Mendez specifically cited were keys that allow the county to monitor who is inside the buildings at any given time. She said her health care experience has allowed her to view her time on the board through a more medical and mental health related lens.
Mendez is a 1972 graduate of Man High School. She is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Logan and the Monahill Freewill Baptist Church.
Anthony “Tony” Dean
Anthony “Tony” Dean, of Chapmanville, graduated as a valedictorian from Man High School in 1998. He went to West Virginia University and then the University of Charleston, where he graduated with an associate’s degree in nursing in 2002.
He is a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Logan Regional Medical Center.
Dean is a member of and worship leader at the Stone Branch Church of God; a soccer coach, vice president, and president of Coalfield Youth Soccer League; a coach for Chapmanville Buddy League; and a volunteer assistant boys basketball coach for Chapmanville Middle School.
“I see some of the problems that our schools face, and I think that a lot of times, you need a fresh set of eyes and a fresh perspective to solve problems that maybe people who have been in a certain position for awhile don’t see any other way around,” Dean said. “I know that there’s issues in our school system that sometimes, they don’t get the attention that they deserve.”
“I think bullying in our school system is a big problem, and I think the board should do more to address that,” Dean said. “I think that, while we have a lot of newer facilities, some of our facilities have issues that need to be addressed, and some of them are simple things like the restrooms at all the local schools, especially the middle schools and high schools. Those are issues that seem to, kind of, hang around and nothing ever gets done about them and I think we need somebody in there that’ll say, ‘OK guys, I’ve got two kids in school. This is what I’m seeing as issues in school. Why are we not doing something to fix this?’ And, I think with the perspective that I have of having kids in school, I can see those issues and bring them to the forefront and get problems solved in our schools that aren’t getting the attention that they deserve.”
On bullying, Dean said simply better enforcement of the zero-tolerance policies in place can go a long way. On facility issues, Dean said board members need to visit them more often to get a sense of issues that might be happening.
Dean said he’d like to see more extracurricular activities available for students.
“From when I was in school, I see what’s offered to our kids today as far as programs, and they’ve got a lot of opportunities for extracurricular activities, but a lot of the things that were available even when I was in school 20 years ago aren’t available anymore like ROTC, and I know that the band programs have seen a significant drop in recent years,” Dean said. “Those are things that I want to re-emphasize in our schools to give other kids opportunities to do things extracurricularly that I had opportunities to do and my friends from school, and reintroduce those kind of programs to our school system.”
When asked about the issue of decreasing student enrollment related to homeschooling and private schooling, Dean said the LCBOE needs to do a better job of marketing what it has to offer.
“I completely understand and I get why people maybe choose the homeschool option or the private school option, I understand that, but there are advantages to public schooling,” Dean said, “and I think the old saying ‘there’s strength in numbers’ really holds true for public schooling. I think that from a social perspective, I think kids who have gone through public schools are better prepared socially. I think that the number of different curriculums that a student has available to them today in public schools is a little bit broader than what you’re going to see at a private school or through homeschooling, so I think as the board tries to tackle this issue going forward, I think we really have to do a better job marketing how good the public school system is for children and how it can better prepare them for life after high school.”
On facilities, Dean said Logan and especially Man are in need of auxiliary gymnasiums that are separate from the main gyms from the schools. When it comes to funding those projects and for the county in general, Dean said the board needs to consider thinking “outside the box” for additional funding resources.
Moss R. Burgess
Moss R. Burgess, of Wilkinson, declined to be interviewed by The Logan Banner for this story. He is former board member and longtime former teacher at Logan High School, where he taught chemistry, physics and photography. He also taught in other areas of the county such as Holden, Man and Chapmanville.
Burgess is a graduate of Marshall University. He also has a master’s degree in supervision and school administration. He is a past president of the Logan County Education Association and the Logan County Federation of Teachers, and he has also served as a member of the West Virginia Council on Professional Education and a charter member of the Logan Area Public Library.
Jamie Sparks
Jamie Sparks could not be reached for an interview by Logan Banner print deadline. Sparks is a resident of the Godby Branch area near Chapmanville. He is the current coach of the Logan Middle School softball team and a previous coach for the school’s volleyball team. In announcing his candidacy via his Facebook page on Feb. 7, Sparks wrote, “I have (a) vested interest in our county’s youth and have seen firsthand some of the problems that they face. Our children are our future, and they need a solid foundation on which to build, and I hope to help with that foundation by being elected to the school board.”