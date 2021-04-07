LOGAN — The Logan County Commission and Logan County Board of Education both recently approved memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) documents with each other to renew the grant that provides Prevention Resource Officers in the county’s three high schools.
The Logan County Board of Education approved their MOU during a special Local School Improvement Council meeting at Logan High School on Thursday, April 1, and the commission followed up with their MOU approval during their regular session Monday afternoon. It extends the United States Department of Justice’s COPS Hiring Program grant through June 30, 2022.
The grant, which was first pursued under the administration of former Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter, provides for the placement of three PRO officers from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to be stationed in each of the county’s three high schools. A separate grant, approved last year, provides three PRO officers in the three middle schools. That grant will be renewable again after three years.
Current Logan County Sheriff Paul “P.D.” Clemens was at both meetings for the approval of the MOUs.
“I thank the Board of Education and the previous administration for having the forethought to go ahead and get this started because it protects our kids, it protects our teachers,” Clemens said, “and our kids are our future. They’re our greatest asset this county has, and I’m all for protecting our kids.”
The amount of the grant over a year’s period is $124,368. Clemens said he plans to continue the LCSD’s pursuit of grants, as well as continuing all the ones that have been put in place.
The next regular session of the Logan County Commission is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, April 26. Individuals from the public watching via livestream may address the commission during the public comments period by calling 304-792-8626.