LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education was scheduled Tuesday evening to discuss the matter of filling the seat vacated by Jeremy Farley.
Farley, who had been serving as the board’s president since June 2020, resigned Friday after deciding to file for a seat on the Logan County Commission in the 2022 election. Farley was first elected to the LCBOE in 2016.
On the agenda for a special Tuesday session of the LCBOE was “acknowledgment and discussion of resignation letter” and “discussion of procedures to fill the vacated Board of Education seat.”
As was done in 2019 with Paul Hardesty’s resignation and in 2020 with Dr. Ed White’s resignation, the board will likely ask for interested and eligible applicants to send a resume and letter of interest. Applicants will be interviewed individually, and a selection will be voted upon by the remaining four board members.
The selected applicant will serve out the remainder of Farley’s elected term, which expires June 30.
In the Republican primary, Farley, of Chapmanville, faces Billy Jack Dickerson of Davin. There are also two Democratic contenders — Ralph Rodighiero of West Logan and Bill Copley of Man.
The seat is currently occupied by Danny Ellis, who has decided not to run for a third term.