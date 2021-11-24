Members of the Logan County Board of Education, along with Chapmanville athletes, staff and town officials, ceremonially cut the ribbon for the new locker room facility at Tiger Stadium during a special meeting of the Logan County Board of Education on Wednesday, Nov. 17.
CHAPMANVILLE — The Logan County Board of Education convened in a special session last Wednesday evening in Chapmanville, where they toured and ceremonially cut the ribbon to the new Chapmanville locker room facility.
The ribbon-cutting was performed alongside Chapmanville athletes, school athletic staff and town officials including Mayor Joel McNeely. Rob Dial, principal of Chapmanville Regional High School, said the new facility will serve athletes from both the high school and middle school.
“We’re looking forward to getting the 2022 football season started next fall,” Dial said. “It’s something that was much needed in the Chapmanville area for our football program to expand and do well, and we’re just very happy to have it here.”
The new locker room building includes offices for coaches, dressing areas for officials and laundry and training facilities.
Later in the meeting, Chapmanville Middle School Assistant Basketball Coach Josh Vance asked board members to consider the construction of a baseball field for CMS at the location of the former Chapmanville East Elementary School on the other side of town.
Vance cited challenges to using the CRHS field for the middle school players as a reason for needing the facility.
Vance said the former East site would be ideal and would provide ample parking. Vance provided a site plan map generated from drone photos and said he has volunteers already willing to perform some early prep work.
Since it was not an agenda item, board members took no action on the proposal. They asked Vance to present a cost analysis of the project at the next meeting.