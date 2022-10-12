LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education met in special session on Oct. 4 to approve their annual unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2021-22, and to approve publishing said statements in local media.
The 42-page document outlines the district’s financial performance and provides an overview of its financial activities over the previous fiscal year.
According to the document, the Board of Education’s governmental funds reported combined ending balances of $25,921,072, which was a decrease of $1,693,840 in comparison to the previous fiscal year. Approximately $16,782,768 of that amount if available for spending at the BOE’s discretion.
That money belongs in the Board’s unassigned fund balance, which, at the end of the last fiscal year, was $17,753,395, or 31%, of total general fund expenditures.
The largest portion of the Board’s assets — 72.39% — reflects capital investments, such as land, buildings, furniture, equipment, and vehicles. 4.9% of the assets represent resources subject to external restrictions on how they may be used, and that restricted balance is divided between special projects and capital improvements.
The remaining balance, 22.72%, may be used to meet the Board’s obligations to students, employees, and creditors and to honor next year’s budget.
According to the document, fiscal year 2021-22 included:
- Current and other assets increased by approximately $77,857, which primarily represents an increase in cash and cash equivalents.
- Capital assets increased by approximately $718,293, which represents capital additions exceeding depreciation with construction of the supply warehouse at Dehue and the baseball athletic facility at Man High School.
- Right-of-Use assets increased by approximately $104,288, which represents the addition of leased assets due to the implementation of GASB 87, a new leasing standard applied to state and local government organizations as of 2021.
- Current and other liabilities increased by approximately $44,494, which was primarily the result of an increase in accounts payable.
- Long-term liabilities increased by approximately $102,712, which was primarily the result of the implementation of GASB 87.
- Deferred inflows of resources decreased by approximately $319,973, which was primarily the result of a decrease in OPEB liability.
- Investment in capital assets increased by $719,869 due to the construction of new facilities.
- Restricted net position increased by $1,449,900 during the previous fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The increase primarily resulted from an increase in capital projects.
- The Board’s net position increased by $2,538,862 over the previous fiscal year.
Additionally, operating grants and contributions increased by approximately $3,120,304, which was primarily the result of the federal stimulus and stabilization grant awards. General revenues from unrestricted state aid decreased by approximately $7,565,285 primarily due to a reduction in student population and changes in state aid funding.
Overall expenses decreased by approximately $2,627,327, which was primarily the result of a reduction in expenses related to instruction, maintenance, and food service.
The fund balance of the general current expense fund, $23,141,195, was a decrease from the previous fiscal year’s total of $24,465,612. According to the document, this was the result of both a decrease in funding and a transfer to the capital improvement fund for ongoing projects.
As a result of those ongoing projects, the county’s permanent improvement fund increased from $755,167 the prior fiscal year to $2,090,082 during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
During the Board’s Oct. 4 meeting, Board President Dr. Pat Joe White and county superintendent Patricia Lucas said the actual audit of the financial statements revealed no serious problems regarding finances. White said Treasurer Rhonda Justice, who wasn’t present at the meeting, stated that it was a “clean” audit.
Lucas said two major improvement projects are on the horizon: replacement of heaters at Verdunville, Buffalo, South Man and Justice Elementary Schools, and upgrading wiring infrastructure for the fire system at Logan High School.
“That’s going to be relatively hefty,” Lucas said. “Once they give us an estimate, just an estimate, I’ll let you know and the finance office will have to proceed in order for it to go to bid and that kind of stuff.”
Lucas added that after that project is completed at Logan High, the next school to require it will likely be Man High, as both buildings were built at the same time and on the same general blueprint. Lucas noted that Man will probably cost the county less since the building is smaller.
“All of the fire alarm systems are working, but we just don’t know when they’ll stop,” Lucas said, “and so, this is not something that we can wait on. It’s at that level of we have to do it.”
Board member Debbie Mendez also mentioned replacement of two roofs and a potential project to repair a structural problem at Logan Middle School.