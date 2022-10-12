Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

20221012-log-statements.jpeg
The Logan County Board of Education meets in special session on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education met in special session on Oct. 4 to approve their annual unaudited financial statements for fiscal year 2021-22, and to approve publishing said statements in local media.

The 42-page document outlines the district’s financial performance and provides an overview of its financial activities over the previous fiscal year.

