LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education recently heard some updates on the upcoming project to install new bleachers at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Bill Ratcliffe, construction contract administrator for Thrasher Group (the architect firm chosen to head the project), spoke to members of the LCBOE on Tuesday, Dec. 10, with an update on project’s bidding process.
Ratcliffe and board members discussed possibly demolishing a structure adjacent to the bleachers. According to Logan High School Principal Kelly Stanley, the building has numerous issues — trees growing into the back walls, issues with the roof and some cracks in the masonry. Ratcliffe said the cost of demolishing that structure can be added in as an alternate plan.
Ratcliffe said they are shooting for a mid-to-late July 2020 date to have the project “substantially complete” and adequate for football season. He outlined a cooperative purchasing program called the Keystone Purchasing Network, which would save the LCBOE time and money since the network has already gone through the extensive bidding process.
At a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 16, the members of the LCBOE voted to participate in the Keystone Purchasing Network.
After Ratcliffe, Mark Klopfer, a design engineer for Stadium Solutions, Inc., spoke to the board and outlined the structure of the new bleachers and addressed the press box. Stadium Solutions was last used by the LCBOE when the current press box was installed in 2014.
To save money, Klopfer said the press box could possibly be removed and reinstalled when the new bleachers are built. He also said it can be moved elsewhere if the board requests.
“Industry standard is one year for materials and installation,” Klopfer said. “We have a warranty for five years. Now, in reality, if we do it right, they’ll be there for probably 50.”
LCBOE President Debbie Mendez expressed concern about the project potentially causing damage to the turf, which was installed in 2015. Ratcliffe assured her the turf must be protected in some way if they have to enter the field, and if it should get damaged, it will be replaced.
Looking to the future, Stanley said additional space will need to be considered for the increasing amount of sports teams, such as girls soccer, at Logan High School. LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White asked Stanley to put together a construction RFI (request for information) detailing the school’s needs, and Ratcliffe said it can be evaluated on-site.