LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education met in special session Monday, Feb. 10, at the Logan County Schools main office to discuss upkeep and improvements on several facilities.
For the Logan High School football stadium replacement project, the board decided the visitors’ locker room and game officials’ room will be rebuilt on the Logan Elementary end of the stadium after the stadium itself is rebuilt. The old facility on that end must be torn down as part of the stadium demolition process.
The current press box, which was built in 2014, will be retained as part of the new stadium. The board opted for one of Logan’s school colors for the risers instead of anodized metal.
Demolition of the old facility is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 24.
Logan High School’s weight room and wrestling room will be moved to the end of the stadium closer to Logan Middle School. They will be added on at the end of the portion of the current structure that extends toward Logan Middle, facing the end zone, and will claim six parking spaces.
Items placed on the agenda for a later meeting include replacement of the damaged, 20-year-old scoreboard and expansion of the locker room facilities at Man High School’s George A. Queen Memorial Stadium. Currently, Man Middle School’s football equipment must be removed from the locker room also used by visiting teams during Man High home games.
Other projects to be examined include replacement of the Chapmanville football press box, which is more than 25 years old and lacking adequate space, and replacement of the seating at Logan’s Roger E. Gertz baseball field. The current seating was originally used in Atlanta’s Fulton County Stadium and is more than 50 years old.