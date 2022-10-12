LOGAN — After voting last week to rescind a controversial previous motion regarding construction of a Chapmanville Middle School baseball field, the Logan County Board of Education spent a portion of their regular session on Oct. 10 discussing their plans for the project moving forward.
On Sept. 8, the members of the Logan County Board of Education voted 4-1 to approve the purchase of turf for the infield for the future field, which is to be located on the old East Grade School property in Chapmanville. According to the minutes of that meeting, board members made the decision at 8:07 p.m. after returning from a three-hour executive session which began at 5:05 p.m.
The minutes also state that action item was for “discussion and possible selection of the playing surface for the Chapmanville Middle School baseball field,” and that board member Harold McMillen made the motion to “approve turf, infield, for the Chapmanville Middle School baseball field.” The listed amount in the minutes was $352,140. McMillen’s motion was seconded by Barry Mullins and it carried with a 4-0 vote, with Debbie Mendez voting it down.
In a Facebook post in the days following the meeting, former Logan High School boys basketball coach Mark Hatcher called the motion into question. The field became a hot topic once again during the LCBOE’s Sept. 26 meeting when local businessman Rick Abraham also questioned the move, saying that he felt the board may have improperly used executive session under state code.
During a special session of the board on Tuesday, Oct. 4, board member Tony Dean made a motion to rescind the Sept. 8 motion during his board member comment period. Dean said the Sept. 8 motion proved to be a failing of public trust on the board’s part.
“For us to function as a board, I think public trust is paramount,” Dean said. “We’ve got to have the public trust to function properly as a board and when we mess something up, we need to own it, and we need to fix it, and there has been a lot of confusion and misunderstanding around the baseball field that’s being constructed down there and to be quite honest, almost all of it’s been our fault, and I think that we need to step up and take that responsibility.”
Dean said the intent of his Sept. 8 vote was not to spend $352,140 on infield turf or any other specific item. Dean said his intent was to complete the field as a whole with that money.
“I think that’s where we made the mistake and that’s our fault and I’ll be the first one to stand up and say we screwed that up,” Dean said. “My intent of the vote was to complete the CMS baseball field, which included fencing, lights, equipment to maintain the outfield. There was a lot that was involved in that that didn’t make it out into the public and I think that was our second mistake, and probably the biggest mistake is that everything that was involved in that project was not brought to light in public view. While they could be, I guess you could say, presented in executive session, maybe they shouldn’t have been. There’s a difference between could be and should be and I don’t necessarily know — hindsight being 20/20 — that that’s the way we should have approached it.”
Dean’s motion to rescind the Sept. 8 motion unanimously carried with other board members. Dean then made a second motion to place the item back on the agenda for their Monday, Oct. 10 regular session to discuss the plan in a public, open session. That motion also carried unanimously.
The item was indeed back on the agenda Monday evening. Board President Dr. Pat Joe White explained that the $352,140 was intended to be what the board would spend on the entire project, not just the turf.
White further noted that when the project was originally discussed with Chapmanville Middle baseball coach Josh Vance in 2021, the remainder of funding for construction of items such as a scoreboard, bleachers, and a concession stand would come from other funding raised by Vance. White said the field will be not only used by Chapmanville Middle, but will be “adaptable” to other age groups and teams.
“We are not — and someone accused me, which is furthest from my mind because I didn’t even think about it at the same — they said, ‘Well what about the girls?’” White said. “I said it was our idea, through our discussion, that the girls, including those students at Chapmanville Middle Schools, girls team could use this field also, just as much, they can practice, they can have games there, they can use it as a money raiser. It wasn’t designated for just the boys, and I personally, if someone disagrees with me, that’s fine, but I personally want to make that clear to everybody.”
Coach Vance said the project, which was originally intended to be in three phases, has seen zero dollars in board money spent so far. He said the value of the current work that’s been done by himself and other volunteers is an “easy” $50,000, adding that the daily rental fee on one of the large dozers being used is likely between $2,000-3,500.
“Today, the board hasn’t spent, basically, any money on what’s been done so far,” Vance said. “That is including the overtime. There has been no overtime spent on this field — zero dollars that’s been spent on what’s been done so far, OK?”
White said the turf could potentially cost less through Mountain State Education Cooperative Services (ESC), a governmental organization Logan County belongs to. He noted, however, that the county’s treasurer, Rhonda Justice, needs more information to be certain.
Dean asked Vance if he is aware of any other middle school or similar programs in the state getting their fields turfed. Vance said Kanawha County is doing so, referencing the Elkview area and John Adams Middle School in specific, and Wyoming County through their bond levy funding.
“We’re actually probably falling behind from what all the other counties are doing,” Vance said.
“We’re behind, way behind,” responded board member Barry Mullins.
Mendez said she was told about some work on the property that resulted in debris in the creek nearby and asked who cleaned that up. Vance said no such thing happened.
“There was one woman who complained,” Vance said. “She had sticks in her yard and I went and cleaned them all up on my own time.”
Mendez then asked about an incident in which one of the bulldozers hit a gas line on the property. Vance said the accident did indeed happen, but an employee of Columbia Gas happened to be nearby and quickly mitigated the issue. He added that Columbia Gas already had plans to reroute the line and did so after the problem occurred.
McMillen doubled down on his original Sept. 8 motion, saying that he is “100% for the ball field” and clarified what he said was his original intention.
“I would like to explain again that this total that we put out was not the total for the turf,” McMillen said. “This was the total for the complete turn-key job, which was involving three years. Well, the word got out — I don’t know how many phone calls I got — wanting to know if I was crazy that I would spend $352,000 to turf this ball field, and I said, ‘I don’t know where you’re getting that information from, but that is not what that is for.’ This was for a turn-key job that included everything with just the in-field being turfed, and that was all, but we had people in this community, in this county, somehow or another, the word got out that it was just for the turf, and this and that, and it’s caused all kind of concern.”
“I made the motion and I know what I said,” McMillen added, “and these outside people that’s interfering with this ball field, I have no reason why they are doing something isn’t going to help the kids. When I run for this position, I run that I would run for the kids on what was needed for the kids and for this school system in the county, and I stand by my word. That’s what I’m going to do.”
Dean responded to McMillen by saying that the original motion’s wording was largely to blame.
“The way the motion was worded caused a lot of that, and that’s why I wanted to vote to rescind that and then discuss this in public so everybody could understand our point of view on this and get an idea of what we really had intent to approve instead of all the misinformation and the rumors that was kind of out there,” Dean said.
Mullins said after the field is complete — which he’d like to accomplish by spring 2023 — he’d like to see fields constructed in the Man and Logan areas also. Mendez, who voted down the original motion, said board members need to also emphasize academics.
“Yes, sports is good,” Mendez said, “but there’s more things out there other than sports. Academically, you’ve got to challenge them. I mean, sports will keep them off the streets, but if they don’t know how to read or write, they’re not going to make it in college, so we’ve got to apply all these together. It’s got to work together. It can’t just be this, this, and this. If you’re going to do sports, they’ve got to keep up their grades. They’ve got do everything to play sports, so what I’m saying is, just consider academics, too.”
Monday evening’s discussion ended with the board taking no further action on the issue. White asked Vance to provide his updated data to Justice to possibly include a new action item on the board’s Oct. 25 agenda.
Justice said the construction and bid process may require an architect if the project exceeds $250,000.