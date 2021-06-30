LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education’s approval of several annual MOUs regarding school lunches led to a discussion about how meals could be improved to reduce the amount of food waste during their regular session Tuesday, June 21.
Board members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) document with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, an MOU with the West Virginia Department of Education Office of Child Nutrition and another MOU with the WVDE regarding the National School Lunch Program and Afterschool Snack Program. A WVDE statement regarding free and reduced-price meals, which provides free school lunches to all students in Logan County, was also adopted.
Following those approvals, board member Barry Mullins said he has received numerous complaints about the lunches being served and how a considerable amount of food may be uneaten and thrown away. Mullins suggested a survey of parents and students on how to make the lunches better.
“Can we do anything to change menus, or what can we do as a board on some of this?” Mullins asked.
Board member Debbie Mendez agreed and said that she would like to see some menu changes made by the start of the new school year, suggesting consulting with the school cooks. She noted that some of the stricter federal guidelines regarding school lunches that were put into effect during the Obama presidential administration have been eased, which could provide more room for changes.
Lucas said those federal guidelines must be followed, but she can discuss the issue with Logan County Schools Child Nutrition Coordinator Anita Sedlock. She did not oppose the idea of conducting a student survey, and board president Jeremy Farley agreed.
Mullins suggested visiting schools during lunch times to get a better picture of which foods are popular and not popular. Lucas said the waste problem is often the result of how students socialize.
“A lot of times, it’s kids are sitting there talking and they’re just picking, and then by the time lunch is over, they (throw it away),” Lucas said. “It wasn’t that they didn’t like what was on the tray. They were busy visiting with their friends just kind of like talking … you know.”
Mullins also asked about returning salad bars to schools, which Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins said guidelines would have to be checked.
Federal guidelines regarding school nutrition are very detailed, requiring a certain amount of fruits and vegetables, grains, fat content, proteins and so forth. The guidelines also differ by age groups.
Board Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White quipped that pepperoni rolls are the most popular among students in the county.
“If it was up to the students, one of their favorites seems to be pepperoni rolls,” White said. “If they could have that every day, you would be OK, but federal guidelines say that you can have that, but you can only have that every so often. You can’t have the same meal day after day after day, no matter how popular it is with the kids.”
Dingess-Adkins said Sedlock has already increased the amount of pepperoni rolls on the menu at the request of both teachers and students.
In other news from the LCBOE’s June 22 meeting, board members also:
- approved an agreement with the West Virginia Military Authority for the West Virginia National Guard Future Leaders Program for fiscal year 2022.
- approved an agreement with Marshall University’s Summer Learning Professional Development.
- approved an MOU with Mountain State Educational Cooperative Services for the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s STOP School Violence Grant Program.
- approved contracts for construction labor services for fiscal year 2022 — Dakota Endicott, Jason Maynard, Brandon Spears, Kevin Wiley.
- approved the use of a school bus and driver for the We Can Program’s Logan Conference Church Camp at Harts on Aug. 6 and Aug. 8.
- approved out-of-state travel for Latisha Marcum for the Innovative Schools Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, from July 6-10.
- approved proceeding with the upgrade of the Logan High School kitchen.
The Logan County Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Logan County Schools central administrative offices at 250 Holly Ave., Logan.