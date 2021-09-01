The Logan County Board of Education conducted two special meetings Thursday and Monday in which they toured several facilities in the Man and Logan areas.
The first order of business was the cutting of the ribbon to the new Man High School football locker room facility at the George A. Queen Memorial Stadium on Thursday. The facility was constructed throughout the past year at almost the same pace as the new locker rooms at Logan High School’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium, which had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday.
Both facilities are in use as of this football season.
Following the ribbon-cutting at Man, board members traveled to the conjoined Man Elementary and Man Middle School building, where they toured both sides of it extensively, as well as the gymnasium, auxiliary gymnasium and the kitchen. The tours were led by Man Middle Principal Cynthia Caldwell, Assistant Principal Eugene Adkins and Man Elementary School Principal Doug Barrett.
The board typically tours facilities in all three of its main areas every year to assess conditions and speak with faculty and administrators.
“We don’t just look at sports facilities; we look at both athletic and academic facilities to check and see if the facility administrators want to show us anything they’re really proud of, or if they’d like to talk to us about things that maybe their school would need,” said Jeremy Farley, president of the Logan County Board of Education, “and it gives the board members the opportunity to look around and see where our kids go to school every day and what condition the buildings are in to see if there is anything that we need to take note of and maybe do differently.”
Overall, the Man area tours on Thursday received high marks from board members and county superintendents Patricia Lucas and Darlene Dingess-Adkins.
After the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Logan High School locker rooms, board members traveled a few miles up the road to visit Verdunville Elementary School. Farley said the school was in overall good and clean condition, despite its age. The building was constructed in 1957.
Board members spoke with Principal Janice Williamson about the building.
“Overall, the building was very clean and in good shape,” Farley said. “For an older building, it is a nice facility.”
After Verdunville, board members then made a stop at Holden Central Elementary School, where they were given an extensive tour of the building by Principal Tish Marcum. Farley noted the school’s new gymnasium, which was completed in 2017.
“Holden was very clean, as well,” Farley said. “This is the start of the school year, but still, for the most part, our custodians and people working in the buildings are taking care of the rooms and their responsibilities. We toured their gym up there. There was discussion, a few years ago when I came on the board, that was being constructed — the four new classrooms at Holden and that gym. There was a discussion because it’s a really nice gym … there was a discussion on whether or not the Buddy League and the different groups were utilizing that gym, because it is new and it’s very spacious. It’s a good little space.”
A tour of Chapmanville-area facilities is yet to be scheduled. Farley said the board is considering visiting Hugh Dingess Elementary School at Harts this year.